CarPlay: list of cars that support Apple's infotainment system

Authored by: Luca Zaninello

Apple’s CarPlay is the infotainment system that allows you to interact with your smartphone and Siri through the controls of your car. Obviously, the system isn’t compatible with every car. So before you make a purchase, make sure you can take advantage of your beloved iPhone with your future car!

To use Apple CarPlay, all you have to do is plug your iPhone into its charger. That will let you take advantage of Siri’s voice commands, which are now enhanced with Shortcuts and iOS 12. You can also manage music and use turn-by-turn navigation. That’s a lot more than just making and receiving phone calls.

You can do all this without losing concentration on the road. If you have an iOS device in your pocket and you’re thinking about changing cars, check to see if your potential automobile is compatible!

List of manufacturers:

Abarth Acura Alfa Romeo Aston Martin Audi
Baojun Bogward Buick Cadillac Chevrolet
Chrysler Citroën  Cowin Dodge Dongfeng
DS Ferrari Fiat Ford Genesis
 GMC Haima Haval Holden Honda
Honda Motor Hyundai Jeep Kia Lamborghini
Lexus Lifan Lincoln Maserati Mercedes-Benz
MG Mini Mitsubishi Nissan Opel
Peugeot Porsche Qoros RAM Renault
Roewe Seat Skoda Subaru Suzuki
Tata Toyota Vauxhall Volkswagen Volvo
Apple Maps
The information you need without distracting yourself from driving. / © Apple

Abarth

2017 - 2018 Abarth 595 2017 - 2018 Abarth 695

Acura

2017 - 2018 NSX 2018 MDX 2018 TLX
2019 RDX - -

Alfa Romeo

2018 Giulia 2018 Stelvio

Aston Martin

2017 DB9 Volante 2017 V8 Vantage 2017 V12 Vantage
2017 - 2018 Vanquish 2017 - 2018 Rapide -

Audi

2017 - 2018 A3 2017 - 2018 A4 2017 - 2018 A5
2017 - 2018 A6 2017 - 2018 A7 2017 - 2018 Q2
2017 - 2018 Q7 2017 - 2018 R8 2017 - 2018 TT
2018 Q5 2019 Q8 -

Baojun

2018 310 2018 310W 2018 510

Bentley

2017 - 2018 Bentayga

BMW

2017 - 2018 2 Series 2017 - 2018 3 Series 2017 - 2018 4 Series
2017 - 2018 5 Series 2017 - 2018 6 Series 2017 - 2018 7 Series
2017 - 2018 X3 2017 - 2018 X4 2017 - 2018 X5
2017 - 2018 X6 2018 X1 2018 X2
2018 i3 - -

Bogward

2017 - 2018 BX3 2017 - 2018 BX4 2017 - 2018 BX5
2017 - 2018 BX6 - -

Buick

2016 - 2017 Excelle 2016 - 2018 LaCrosse 2016 - 2018 Regal
2017 - 2018 Encore 2017 - 2018 Envision 2018 Excelle GT
2018 Excelle GT-MPV 2018 GL6 -

Cadillac

2016 ELR 2016 - 2018 ATS 2016 - 2018 ATS-V
2016 - 2018 CTS 2016 - 2018 CTS-V 2016 - 2018 CT6
2016 - 2018 Escalade / ESV 2016 - 2018 XTS 2017 - 2018 XT5
2019 XT4 - -

Chery

2017 - 2018 Arrizo 5 2017 - 2018 Arrizo 7 2017 - 2018 Tiggo 3
2017 - 2018 Tiggo 3X 2017 - 2018 Tiggo 5X 2017 - 2018 Tiggo 7

Chevrolet

2016 - 2017 Cavalier 2016 - 2018 Camaro 2016 - 2018 Camaro Convertible
2016 - 2018 Colorado 2016 - 2018 Corvette 2016 - 2018 Corvette Convertible
2016 - 2018 Cruze 2016 - 2018 Impala 2016 - 2018 Malibu
2016 - 2018 Sail LOVA 2016 - 2018 Silverado 2016 - 2018 Silverado HD
2016 - 2018 Spark 2016 - 2018 Suburban 2016 - 2018 Tahoe
2016 - 2018 Volt 2017 - 2018 Aveo 2017 - 2018 Bolt EV
2017 - 2018 Prisma 2017 - 2018 S10 2017 - 2018 Sonic
2017 - 2018 Trax 2018 Equinox 2018 Traverse
2019 Blazer - -

Chrysler

2017 - 2018 300 2018 Pacifica

Citroën

2016 - 2018 Aircross 2016 - 2018 Berlingo Multispace 2016 - 2018 C3
2016 - 2018 C4 2016 - 2018 C4 Picasso 2016 - 2018 C5
2016 - 2018 C5 Break 2016 - 2018 C6 2016 - 2018 Jumper
2016 - 2018 Jumpy 2016 - 2018 Spacetourer 2017 - 2018 C3-AirCross
2017 - 2018 C3-XR 2017 - 2018 C4 Cactus 2017 - 2018 C4-L
2017 - 2018 C4-Lounge 2017 - 2018 C4 Spacetourer 2017 - 2018 C-Elysée
2017 - 2018 C-Quatre 2018 Berlingo 2018 C5 Aircross

Cowin

2017 - 2018 E3

Dodge

2017 - 2018 Challenger 2017 - 2018 Charger 2018 Durango

Dongfeng

﻿2016 景逸S50 2016 - 2017 风行50 2016 - 2018 风行X5
2016 - 2018 景逸X5 2016 - 2018 景逸X6 2017 风行SX7
2017 风行S50EV 2017 景逸X5L 2017 景逸S50EV
2017 - 2018 风行X6 2017 - 2018 风行X7 2017 - 2018 风行SX6
2017 - 2018 风行F600 2017 - 2018 风行M6 2017 - 2018 风行F6
2017 - 2018 风行V6 2017 - 2018 风行M5 2017 - 2018 风行F5
2017 - 2018 风行V5 2017 - 2018 景逸X7 2018 风行X3
2018 风行X7L 2018 风行X7S 2018 风行S500EV
2018 景逸X3 2018 景逸X7S 2018 景逸X7L

DS

﻿2016 - 2018 DS 3 2016 - 2018 DS 3 Cabrio 2016 - 2018 DS 3 Crossback
2016 - 2018 DS 4 2016 - 2018 DS 5 2017 - 2018 DS 4S
2017 - 2018 DS 5LS 2017 - 2018 DS 6 2018 DS 7 Crossback

Ferrari

﻿2016 FF 2016 F12 tdf 2016 - 2018 488 GTB
2016 - 2017 488 Spider 2016 - 2017 California T 2016 - 2017 F12 Berlinetta
2017 - 2018 GTC4Lusso 2018 812 Superfast 2018 Portofino

Fiat

﻿2017 - 2018 500 2017 - 2018 500L 2017 - 2018 Tipo
2018 500X 2018 Argo -

Ford

﻿2017 - 2018 C-MAX 2017 - 2018 Edge 2017 - 2018 Escape
2017 - 2018 Expedition 2017 - 2018 Explorer 2017 - 2018 F-150
2017 - 2018 Fiesta 2017 - 2018 Flex 2017 - 2018 Focus
2017 - 2018 Fusion 2017 - 2018 Taurus 2017 - 2018 Transit
2017 - 2018 Transit Connect 2017 - 2018 Mustang 2017 - 2018 Super Duty
2018 EcoSport - -

Genesis

2017 - 2018 Genesis G80

GMC

﻿2016 - 2018 Canyon 2016 - 2018 Sierra 2016 - 2018 Yukon
2016 - 2018 Yukon XL 2017 - 2018 Acadia -

Haima

﻿2017 - 2018 F7 2017 - 2018 S5 2017 - 2018 S5 young
2017 - 2018 S7 2018 F5 -

Haval

﻿2017 - 2018 H1 Blue-Brand 2017 - 2018 H2 Blue-Brand 2017 - 2018 H2 Red-Brand
2017 - 2018 H6 Blue-Brand 2017 - 2018 H6 Red-Brand -

Holden

﻿2016 - 2018 Captiva 2016 - 2018 Insignia 2016 - 2018 Spark
2016 - 2018 Colorado 2017 - 2018 Astra 2017 - 2018 Barina
2017 - 2018 Trailblazer - -

Honda

﻿2016 - 2018 Accord 2016 - 2018 Civic 2017 - 2018 Ridgeline
2017 - 2018 CR-V 2017 - 2018 Pilot 2018 Odyssey
2018 Fit 2019 Insight -

Honda Motor

2018 Gold Wing

Hyundai

﻿2016 - 2018 i10 2016 - 2018 i30 2016 - 2018 i40
2015 - 2016 Genesis Sedan 2015 - 2018 Azera 2015 - 2018 Sonata
2016 - 2018 Elantra GT 2016 - 2018 Tucson 2016 - 2018 Veloster
2017 - 2018 Elantra 2017 - 2018 Ioniq 2017 - 2018 Kona
2017 - 2018 Santa Fe 2017 - 2018 Santa Fe Sport -

Jeep

﻿2017 - 2018 Compass 2018 Grand Cherokee 2018 Renegade
2018 Wrangler - -

KIA

﻿2014 - 2018 Soul 2015 - 2018 Optima 2015 - 2018 Optima Hybrid
2015 - 2018 Sedona 2015 - 2018 Soul EV 2017 - 2018 Sorento
2017 - 2018 Sportage 2017 - 2018 Cadenza 2017 - 2018 Forte
2017 - 2018 Forte Koup 2017 - 2018 Forte5 2017 - 2018 Niro
2017 - 2018 Optima Plug-In Hybrid 2018 Stinger 2019 K900

Lamborghini

2017 Centenario

Lexus

﻿2019 ES 2019 LC 2019 LS
2019 RC 2019 UX -

Lifan

﻿2017 - 2018 迈威 2017 - 2018 轩朗 2017 - 2018 X80

Lincoln

﻿2017 - 2018 MKC 2017 - 2018 MKS 2017 - 2018 MKT
2017 - 2018 MKX 2017 - 2018 MKZ 2017 - 2018 Navigator
2017 - 2018 Continental 2019 Nautilus -

Maserati

2017 - 2018 Ghibli 2017 - 2018 Levante

Mercedes-Benz

2016 - 2018 A-Class 2016 - 2018 B-Class 2016 - 2018 CLA-Class
2016 - 2018 CLS-Class 2016 - 2018 E-Class Cabriolet 2016 - 2018 E-Class Coupe
2016 - 2018 GLA-Class 2016 - 2018 GLE-Class 2017 - 2018 E-Class
2017 - 2018 GLS-Class 2017 - 2018 SL-Class -

MG

2016 GT 2016 MG5 2017-2018 RX5
2017-2018 GS 2017-2018 ZS 2017-2018 XS

Mini

2018 Clubman 2018 Countryman

Mitsubishi

2017 i-MiEV 2016 - 2018 Pajero 2016 - 2018 Pajero Sport
2016 - 2018 Mirage 2016 - 2018 Mirage G4 2017 - 2018 Outlander
2017 - 2018 Outlander PHEV 2017 - 2018 ASX 2017 - 2018 Triton
2017 - 2018 Delica D:2 2017 - 2018 Delica D:2 Custom 2018 Eclipse Cross

Nissan

2017 - 2018 Maxima 2017 - 2018 Micra 2017.5 - 2018 Murano
2018 GT-R 2018 Kicks 2018 Leaf
2018 Rogue 2019 Altima -

Opel

2016 - 2018 ADAM 2016 - 2018 Astra 2016 - 2018 Corsa
2016 - 2018 Insignia 2016 - 2018 KARL 2017 - 2018 Ampera-e
2017 - 2018 Crossland X 2017 - 2018 Mokka 2017 - 2018 Zafira
2018 Combo Life 2018 Grandland -

Peugeot

2016 - 2018 208 2016 - 2018 2008 2016 - 2018 308S
2016 - 2018 3008 2016 - 2018 4008 2016 - 2018 408
2017 - 2018 301 2017 - 2018 308 2017 - 2018 308 SW
2017 - 2018 508 2017 - 2018 5008 2016 - 2018 Expert
2016 - 2018 Partner Tepee 2016 - 2018 Traveller 2018 Rifter

Porsche

2017 - 2018 718 2017 - 2018 911 2017 - 2018 Panamera
2017 - 2018 Macan 2017 - 2018 Cayenne -

Qoros

2017 - 2018 Young

RAM

﻿2018 Ram 1500 2018 Ram 2500 2018 Ram 3500
2018 Ram 4500 - -

Renault

﻿2017 - 2018 Clio 2017 - 2018 Espace 2017 - 2018 Kadjar
2017 - 2018 Mégane 2017 - 2018 Mégane Estate 2017 - 2018 Scénic
2017 - 2018 Grand Scénic 2017 - 2018 Talisman 2017 - 2018 Talisman Estate
2018 Koleos 2018 Fluence -

Roewe

﻿2016 - 2018 RX5 2017 - 2018 eRX5 2017 - 2018 RX3
2017 - 2018 i6 - -

Seat

﻿2016 - 2018 Alhambra 2016 - 2018 Ibiza 2016 - 2018 Leon
2016 - 2018 Toledo 2017 - 2018 Ateca -

Škoda

﻿2016 - 2018 Fabia 2016 - 2018 Octavia 2016 - 2018 Rapid
2016 - 2018 Superb 2016 - 2018 Yeti -

Subaru

﻿2017 - 2018 Impreza 2018 Outback 2018 Crosstrek
2019 Ascent 2019 Forester 2019 WRX

Suzuki

﻿2016 - 2018 Baleno 2016 - 2018 Ciaz 2016 - 2018 Hustler
2016 - 2018 Ignis 2016 - 2018 Lapin 2016 - 2018 Solio
2016 - 2018 Solio Bandit 2016 - 2018 Spacia 2016 - 2018 Spacia Custom
2016 - 2018 SX4 S-CROSS 2016 - 2018 Vitara 2018 Jimny

Tata

2017 - 2018 Nexon

Toyota

2019 Avalon 2019 Corolla Hatchback 2019 RAV4
2019 RAV4 - -

Vauxhall

﻿2016 - 2018 ADAM 2016 - 2018 Astra 2016 - 2018 Corsa
2016 - 2018 Insignia 2016 - 2018 Viva 2017 - 2018 Ampera-e
2017 - 2018 Crossland-x 2017 - 2018 Mokka 2017 - 2018 Zafira

Volkswagen

﻿2016 Spacefox 2016 - 2018 Amarok 2016 - 2018 Beetle
2016 - 2018 Beetle Cabriolet 2016 - 2018 Caddy 2016 - 2018 California
2016 - 2018 Caravelle 2016 - 2018 CC 2016 - 2018 e-Golf
2016 - 2018 Fox 2016 - 2018 Golf 2016 - 2018 Golf Cabriolet
2016 - 2018 Golf SportsVan 2016 - 2018 Golf Variant 2016 - 2018 Golf R
2016 - 2018 Golf SportWagen 2016 - 2018 GTI 2016 - 2018 Jetta
2016 - 2018 Lamando 2016 - 2018 Multivan 2016 - 2018 Passat
2016 - 2018 Passat Variant 2016 - 2018 Polo 2016 - 2018 Scirocco
2016 - 2018 Sharan 2016 - 2018 Tiguan 2016 - 2018 Touran
2016 - 2018 Transporter 2017 - 2018 Atlas 2017 - 2018 Crafter
2017 - 2018 CrossFox 2017 - 2018 Gol 2017 - 2018 Saveiro
2017 - 2018 Voyage 2018 Arteon 2018 Bora
2018 Magotan 2018 Sagitar 2018 T-Roc

Volvo

﻿2016 - 2018 XC90 2017 - 2018 S90 2017 - 2018 V90
2018 XC60 2019 V60 2019 XC40

Do you already have a car equipped with Apple CarPlay or are you planning on buying one soon? Let us know!

