CarPlay: list of cars that support Apple's infotainment system

Apple’s CarPlay is the infotainment system that allows you to interact with your smartphone and Siri through the controls of your car. Obviously, the system isn’t compatible with every car. So before you make a purchase, make sure you can take advantage of your beloved iPhone with your future car!
To use Apple CarPlay, all you have to do is plug your iPhone into its charger. That will let you take advantage of Siri’s voice commands, which are now enhanced with
Shortcuts and iOS 12. You can also manage music and use turn-by-turn navigation. That’s a lot more than just making and receiving phone calls.
You can do all this without losing concentration on the road. If you have an iOS device in your pocket and you’re thinking about changing cars, check to see if your potential automobile is compatible!
List of manufacturers:
The information you need without distracting yourself from driving. / © Apple
2017 - 2018 Abarth 595
2017 - 2018 Abarth 695
2017 - 2018 NSX
2018 MDX
2018 TLX
2019 RDX
2017 DB9 Volante
2017 V8 Vantage
2017 V12 Vantage
2017 - 2018 Vanquish
2017 - 2018 Rapide
-
2017 - 2018 A3
2017 - 2018 A4
2017 - 2018 A5
2017 - 2018 A6
2017 - 2018 A7
2017 - 2018 Q2
2017 - 2018 Q7
2017 - 2018 R8
2017 - 2018 TT
2018 Q5
2019 Q8
2018 310
2018 310W
2018 510
2017 - 2018 2 Series
2017 - 2018 3 Series
2017 - 2018 4 Series
2017 - 2018 5 Series
2017 - 2018 6 Series
2017 - 2018 7 Series
2017 - 2018 X3
2017 - 2018 X4
2017 - 2018 X5
2017 - 2018 X6
2018 X1
2018 X2
2018 i3
2017 - 2018 BX3
2017 - 2018 BX4
2017 - 2018 BX5
2017 - 2018 BX6
2016 - 2017 Excelle
2016 - 2018 LaCrosse
2016 - 2018 Regal
2017 - 2018 Encore
2017 - 2018 Envision
2018 Excelle GT
2018 Excelle GT-MPV
2018 GL6
2016 ELR
2016 - 2018 ATS
2016 - 2018 ATS-V
2016 - 2018 CTS
2016 - 2018 CTS-V
2016 - 2018 CT6
2016 - 2018 Escalade / ESV
2016 - 2018 XTS
2017 - 2018 XT5
2019 XT4
2017 - 2018 Arrizo 5
2017 - 2018 Arrizo 7
2017 - 2018 Tiggo 3
2017 - 2018 Tiggo 3X
2017 - 2018 Tiggo 5X
2017 - 2018 Tiggo 7
2016 - 2017 Cavalier
2016 - 2018 Camaro
2016 - 2018 Camaro Convertible
2016 - 2018 Colorado
2016 - 2018 Corvette
2016 - 2018 Corvette Convertible
2016 - 2018 Cruze
2016 - 2018 Impala
2016 - 2018 Malibu
2016 - 2018 Sail LOVA
2016 - 2018 Silverado
2016 - 2018 Silverado HD
2016 - 2018 Spark
2016 - 2018 Suburban
2016 - 2018 Tahoe
2016 - 2018 Volt
2017 - 2018 Aveo
2017 - 2018 Bolt EV
2017 - 2018 Prisma
2017 - 2018 S10
2017 - 2018 Sonic
2017 - 2018 Trax
2018 Equinox
2018 Traverse
2019 Blazer
2017 - 2018 300
2018 Pacifica
2016 - 2018 Aircross
2016 - 2018 Berlingo Multispace
2016 - 2018 C3
2016 - 2018 C4
2016 - 2018 C4 Picasso
2016 - 2018 C5
2016 - 2018 C5 Break
2016 - 2018 C6
2016 - 2018 Jumper
2016 - 2018 Jumpy
2016 - 2018 Spacetourer
2017 - 2018 C3-AirCross
2017 - 2018 C3-XR
2017 - 2018 C4 Cactus
2017 - 2018 C4-L
2017 - 2018 C4-Lounge
2017 - 2018 C4 Spacetourer
2017 - 2018 C-Elysée
2017 - 2018 C-Quatre
2018 Berlingo
2018 C5 Aircross
2017 - 2018 Challenger
2017 - 2018 Charger
2018 Durango
2016 景逸S50
2016 - 2017 风行50
2016 - 2018 风行X5
2016 - 2018 景逸X5
2016 - 2018 景逸X6
2017 风行SX7
2017 风行S50EV
2017 景逸X5L
2017 景逸S50EV
2017 - 2018 风行X6
2017 - 2018 风行X7
2017 - 2018 风行SX6
2017 - 2018 风行F600
2017 - 2018 风行M6
2017 - 2018 风行F6
2017 - 2018 风行V6
2017 - 2018 风行M5
2017 - 2018 风行F5
2017 - 2018 风行V5
2017 - 2018 景逸X7
2018 风行X3
2018 风行X7L
2018 风行X7S
2018 风行S500EV
2018 景逸X3
2018 景逸X7S
2018 景逸X7L
2016 - 2018 DS 3
2016 - 2018 DS 3 Cabrio
2016 - 2018 DS 3 Crossback
2016 - 2018 DS 4
2016 - 2018 DS 5
2017 - 2018 DS 4S
2017 - 2018 DS 5LS
2017 - 2018 DS 6
2018 DS 7 Crossback
2016 FF
2016 F12 tdf
2016 - 2018 488 GTB
2016 - 2017 488 Spider
2016 - 2017 California T
2016 - 2017 F12 Berlinetta
2017 - 2018 GTC4Lusso
2018 812 Superfast
2018 Portofino
2017 - 2018 500
2017 - 2018 500L
2017 - 2018 Tipo
2018 500X
2018 Argo
2017 - 2018 C-MAX
2017 - 2018 Edge
2017 - 2018 Escape
2017 - 2018 Expedition
2017 - 2018 Explorer
2017 - 2018 F-150
2017 - 2018 Fiesta
2017 - 2018 Flex
2017 - 2018 Focus
2017 - 2018 Fusion
2017 - 2018 Taurus
2017 - 2018 Transit
2017 - 2018 Transit Connect
2017 - 2018 Mustang
2017 - 2018 Super Duty
2018 EcoSport
2016 - 2018 Canyon
2016 - 2018 Sierra
2016 - 2018 Yukon
2016 - 2018 Yukon XL
2017 - 2018 Acadia
2017 - 2018 F7
2017 - 2018 S5
2017 - 2018 S5 young
2017 - 2018 S7
2018 F5
2017 - 2018 H1 Blue-Brand
2017 - 2018 H2 Blue-Brand
2017 - 2018 H2 Red-Brand
2017 - 2018 H6 Blue-Brand
2017 - 2018 H6 Red-Brand
2016 - 2018 Captiva
2016 - 2018 Insignia
2016 - 2018 Spark
2016 - 2018 Colorado
2017 - 2018 Astra
2017 - 2018 Barina
2017 - 2018 Trailblazer
2016 - 2018 Accord
2016 - 2018 Civic
2017 - 2018 Ridgeline
2017 - 2018 CR-V
2017 - 2018 Pilot
2018 Odyssey
2018 Fit
2019 Insight
2016 - 2018 i10
2016 - 2018 i30
2016 - 2018 i40
2015 - 2016 Genesis Sedan
2015 - 2018 Azera
2015 - 2018 Sonata
2016 - 2018 Elantra GT
2016 - 2018 Tucson
2016 - 2018 Veloster
2017 - 2018 Elantra
2017 - 2018 Ioniq
2017 - 2018 Kona
2017 - 2018 Santa Fe
2017 - 2018 Santa Fe Sport
2017 - 2018 Compass
2018 Grand Cherokee
2018 Renegade
2018 Wrangler
2014 - 2018 Soul
2015 - 2018 Optima
2015 - 2018 Optima Hybrid
2015 - 2018 Sedona
2015 - 2018 Soul EV
2017 - 2018 Sorento
2017 - 2018 Sportage
2017 - 2018 Cadenza
2017 - 2018 Forte
2017 - 2018 Forte Koup
2017 - 2018 Forte5
2017 - 2018 Niro
2017 - 2018 Optima Plug-In Hybrid
2018 Stinger
2019 K900
2019 ES
2019 LC
2019 LS
2019 RC
2019 UX
2017 - 2018 迈威
2017 - 2018 轩朗
2017 - 2018 X80
2017 - 2018 MKC
2017 - 2018 MKS
2017 - 2018 MKT
2017 - 2018 MKX
2017 - 2018 MKZ
2017 - 2018 Navigator
2017 - 2018 Continental
2019 Nautilus
2017 - 2018 Ghibli
2017 - 2018 Levante
2016 - 2018 A-Class
2016 - 2018 B-Class
2016 - 2018 CLA-Class
2016 - 2018 CLS-Class
2016 - 2018 E-Class Cabriolet
2016 - 2018 E-Class Coupe
2016 - 2018 GLA-Class
2016 - 2018 GLE-Class
2017 - 2018 E-Class
2017 - 2018 GLS-Class
2017 - 2018 SL-Class
2016 GT
2016 MG5
2017-2018 RX5
2017-2018 GS
2017-2018 ZS
2017-2018 XS
2018 Clubman
2018 Countryman
2017 i-MiEV
2016 - 2018 Pajero
2016 - 2018 Pajero Sport
2016 - 2018 Mirage
2016 - 2018 Mirage G4
2017 - 2018 Outlander
2017 - 2018 Outlander PHEV
2017 - 2018 ASX
2017 - 2018 Triton
2017 - 2018 Delica D:2
2017 - 2018 Delica D:2 Custom
2018 Eclipse Cross
2017 - 2018 Maxima
2017 - 2018 Micra
2017.5 - 2018 Murano
2018 GT-R
2018 Kicks
2018 Leaf
2018 Rogue
2019 Altima
2016 - 2018 ADAM
2016 - 2018 Astra
2016 - 2018 Corsa
2016 - 2018 Insignia
2016 - 2018 KARL
2017 - 2018 Ampera-e
2017 - 2018 Crossland X
2017 - 2018 Mokka
2017 - 2018 Zafira
2018 Combo Life
2018 Grandland
2016 - 2018 208
2016 - 2018 2008
2016 - 2018 308S
2016 - 2018 3008
2016 - 2018 4008
2016 - 2018 408
2017 - 2018 301
2017 - 2018 308
2017 - 2018 308 SW
2017 - 2018 508
2017 - 2018 5008
2016 - 2018 Expert
2016 - 2018 Partner Tepee
2016 - 2018 Traveller
2018 Rifter
2017 - 2018 718
2017 - 2018 911
2017 - 2018 Panamera
2017 - 2018 Macan
2017 - 2018 Cayenne
2018 Ram 1500
2018 Ram 2500
2018 Ram 3500
2018 Ram 4500
2017 - 2018 Clio
2017 - 2018 Espace
2017 - 2018 Kadjar
2017 - 2018 Mégane
2017 - 2018 Mégane Estate
2017 - 2018 Scénic
2017 - 2018 Grand Scénic
2017 - 2018 Talisman
2017 - 2018 Talisman Estate
2018 Koleos
2018 Fluence
2016 - 2018 RX5
2017 - 2018 eRX5
2017 - 2018 RX3
2017 - 2018 i6
2016 - 2018 Alhambra
2016 - 2018 Ibiza
2016 - 2018 Leon
2016 - 2018 Toledo
2017 - 2018 Ateca
2016 - 2018 Fabia
2016 - 2018 Octavia
2016 - 2018 Rapid
2016 - 2018 Superb
2016 - 2018 Yeti
2017 - 2018 Impreza
2018 Outback
2018 Crosstrek
2019 Ascent
2019 Forester
2019 WRX
2016 - 2018 Baleno
2016 - 2018 Ciaz
2016 - 2018 Hustler
2016 - 2018 Ignis
2016 - 2018 Lapin
2016 - 2018 Solio
2016 - 2018 Solio Bandit
2016 - 2018 Spacia
2016 - 2018 Spacia Custom
2016 - 2018 SX4 S-CROSS
2016 - 2018 Vitara
2018 Jimny
2019 Avalon
2019 Corolla Hatchback
2019 RAV4
2019 RAV4
2016 - 2018 ADAM
2016 - 2018 Astra
2016 - 2018 Corsa
2016 - 2018 Insignia
2016 - 2018 Viva
2017 - 2018 Ampera-e
2017 - 2018 Crossland-x
2017 - 2018 Mokka
2017 - 2018 Zafira
2016 Spacefox
2016 - 2018 Amarok
2016 - 2018 Beetle
2016 - 2018 Beetle Cabriolet
2016 - 2018 Caddy
2016 - 2018 California
2016 - 2018 Caravelle
2016 - 2018 CC
2016 - 2018 e-Golf
2016 - 2018 Fox
2016 - 2018 Golf
2016 - 2018 Golf Cabriolet
2016 - 2018 Golf SportsVan
2016 - 2018 Golf Variant
2016 - 2018 Golf R
2016 - 2018 Golf SportWagen
2016 - 2018 GTI
2016 - 2018 Jetta
2016 - 2018 Lamando
2016 - 2018 Multivan
2016 - 2018 Passat
2016 - 2018 Passat Variant
2016 - 2018 Polo
2016 - 2018 Scirocco
2016 - 2018 Sharan
2016 - 2018 Tiguan
2016 - 2018 Touran
2016 - 2018 Transporter
2017 - 2018 Atlas
2017 - 2018 Crafter
2017 - 2018 CrossFox
2017 - 2018 Gol
2017 - 2018 Saveiro
2017 - 2018 Voyage
2018 Arteon
2018 Bora
2018 Magotan
2018 Sagitar
2018 T-Roc
2016 - 2018 XC90
2017 - 2018 S90
2017 - 2018 V90
2018 XC60
2019 V60
2019 XC40
Do you already have a car equipped with Apple CarPlay or are you planning on buying one soon? Let us know!
