CES 2019: 5 takeaways from the world's largest tech show

In theory, what happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas. The Consumer Electronic Show is the exception to the rule. This year, the world's largest tech fair was full of innovation. Yet, what should we really take away from 2019's show which ended on Friday? We'll take stock together.

The tide is changing

After a few rather gloomy editions, CES has managed to regain momentum. This year confirmed the renewed interest, which was already picking up speed last year. The show's great boom years are certainly behind it though - queues are a little shorter and traffic in the city is a little less chaotic. The major manufacturers are keeping a low profile, but many companies, the media and also analysts are still coming to the Las Vegas Convention Center for CES.

The American show remains, in any case, the largest one in the world dedicated to consumer electronics, with many announcements and interesting products, some among them very surprising. The show is now a must-attend event for many startups who want to accelerate their growth. In each area, the trends of the year were more or less precisely defined.

The show has also become a major event for automotive market players. Ford, Mercedes, Fiat-Chrysler, Nissan, Hyundai, BMW, Audi... we have lost count of the number of car manufacturers present.

The aisles are more sparse than in previous years. AndroidPIT

The autonomous car is a reality

Once a distant dream, the autonomous car is now a reality. There are now no longer any technological barriers preventing car manufacturers from offering such vehicles. Almost every manufacturer present at the event had an autonomous car concept, and autonomous taxis were also available to visitors at CES 2019.

CES 2019 also provided an overview of the environment in which these autonomous vehicles will operate, namely connected cities. According to analysts' estimates, 88 cities will be considered "smart cities" by 2025. Interconnected networks will make extensive use of the Internet of Things, which is now creeping into everything, everywhere (or even excessively), with varying degrees of acceptance.

Foldable smartphones are coming

While smartphone manufacturers did not announce any real innovations (they seem to be saving the best for the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona), several trends emerged from the show, particularly surrounding folding screens.

Because, whether we like it or not, folding smartphones will be coming out in 2019. Royole, with its FlexPai, generated a lot of interest. While the smartphone is far from perfect, it is a demonstration that the mobile phone market is still capable of innovation. This new format makes it possible to imagine a multitude of new uses. At a time when 5G is just beginning, the foldable smartphone can be a great success, provided that prices do not soar too high and that applications follow at the same speed.

The folding smartphone is a reality. AndroidPIT

Micro LED TVs and AI

It is not necessarily easy for the uninitiated to find their way around the many terms and TV technologies used by manufacturers, and it must be said that the situation will not get any better in the future. By presenting "The Wall", a 126-inch display in 4K, Samsung has succeeded in miniaturizing its Micro LED technology. In addition to its quality and modularity, it also has one huge advantage: consumption is cut in half compared to OLED.

Samsung believes more than ever in Micro LEDs and their success. This technology would make it possible to manufacture more affordable displays while offering image quality equivalent to OLED and without the risk (and therefore the cost) of manufacturing OLED displays. LG, on the other hand, still prefers to focus on OLED and tries to lower prices. The South Korean manufacturer is still one step ahead of Samsung in TVs. Proof of this is the 4K OLED roll-up television, which was, it must be said, breathtaking.

Artificial intelligence is also creeping into all objects, from TVs to coffee machines, from dishwashers to cars. AI is also found in many specialized B2B applications with concrete use cases in companies.