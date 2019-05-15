China blocks Wikipedia in all languages

There are several websites that are impossible to access from China. For some time now, one of those pages was the Chinese version of Wikipedia. Now the government of the Asian country has extended its restrictions to block the contents of Wikipedia completely and in all its languages.

Online censorship researchers have discovered that China has blocked Wikipedia in all languages within its territory, in contrast to the previous existing blockade that only impeded access to the Chinese version. When asked about this action, the Wikimedia Foundation replied that it was not informed at all about this measure.

There are several pages that cannot be visited from China / © crystal51 / Shutterstock

The foundation has published a statement in which it states: "In late April, the Wikimedia Foundation determined that Wikipedia was no longer accessible in China. After closely analyzing our internal traffic reports, we can confirm that Wikipedia is currently blocked across all language versions."

Wikipedia is a site with a long legacy of interruptions and censorship by various governments around the world throughout its history. In 2017 it was blocked in Turkey, and more recently it has been suffering regular interruptions in Venezuela. In China, the block includes pages such as Google, Facebook and LinkedIn. What many call "The Great Wall of Fire", is forcing a large number of users to opt for virtual private networks, also known as VPNs, to overcome obstacles when accessing various content.

