Merry Christmas: a year of change in review

Who was it that turned the clock? Is it really Christmas again? It almost seems to me as if I only wrote the Christmas greeting and the review of the year 2017 yesterday. Like the year 2017, this year was also a year of great change for us and for you, our readers.

We initiated many things in 2017 and continued them into 2018. Like, for example, more videos, the constant work on quality, the development of new formats and so on. But it is a Herculean task to tackle all this simultaneously and in step across six domains and languages in an international team. Believe me, it sounds a lot easier than it actually is.

New exciting topics

Nevertheless, in retrospect, we can be very satisfied with what we achieved in 2018. We have opened up new topics for you and us, because to concentrate solely on Android and Android smartphones would mean to exclude ourselves from future topics. In the future, we will deal with topics such as 5G, artificial intelligence, VR & AR, but also with the mobility topic, which is undergoing a great deal of change. Much more practical and tangible, but no less exciting, is the topic of smart homes and the progressive networking of everyday devices.

Smartphones will accompany us through everyday life for a few more years, but other topics will become more exciting. / © AndroidPIT

In order to be able to create high-quality editorial content for these new subject areas, we had to set the course early this year. Many things happened in the background, such as adjustments to our editorial system so that the articles for the new topic areas can be tagged in the backend. The editorial staff opened up to the new departments and made the necessary preparations for our CMS so that we could present it better and more easily on the website in the future.

Editors in a state of flux

With the change in the topics, as with every far-reaching change, there are one or two changes in the team. Many new personalities joined our journey. If I count correctly, then we have six new editors and one new photographer in the editorial department alone. In addition, there were many new faces in the sales team, which you as our readers rarely see, but who are immensely important for AndroidPIT - excuse me, APIT of course. Together we are working flat out to ensure that you will find a broader and high-quality range of topics on APIT in the future.

The whole team wishes you a Merry Christmas! / © AndroidPIT

Speaking of the website, design and our name, Fabi wrote an article about this more than a week ago, explaining why we decided to part with AndroidPIT and that we will make further changes in the next few months.

2018 was only the beginning

Many changes were made in 2018, even if some of them were not so obvious to you. But the changes were necessary so that you will continue to find exciting articles, events coverage, videos, reviews and background stories in an appealing format on APIT. Changes, in the beginning, are clearly frightening, because the familiar and the usual is suddenly no longer there. This is also a big step for us. But if we don't evolve after 10 years, it's standstill. And as we all know, standstill is regression.

"Life belongs to the living, and he who lives must be prepared for change." - Goethe

So that you and we can now celebrate a contemplative Christmas with our loved ones at home, I will stop at this point. How APIT will develop and change in 2019, Fabi will soon tell you in a special article at the end of the year. At this point, it is time to thank you for your loyalty and trust! Sometimes we discuss passionately, sometimes we argue with each other, but in the end we all love each other again :)

In this sense a merry and peaceful Christmas to all of you!