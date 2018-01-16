This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.

2 min read 2 comments

Chrome's incognito mode isn't as private as you might think

Authored by: Benoit Pepicq

A lot of users use Google Chrome's incognito mode to surf the web without leaving a record. However, it seems that on the mobile version of Google Chrome this private mode is not so discreet after all, and for some this is rather bad news.

The purpose of private browsing on Chrome's incognito mode is to be able to surf the Internet without the browser recording information: no history, no cookies or other data. Of course, the sites you visit keep track of your passage, but this mode of navigation should theoretically prevent other members of your household from discovering which sites you are visiting. As you might imagine, this mode is particularly popular for accessing erotic content online. But you might want to think twice before getting frisky with your phone.

AndroidPIT Google chrome tips 3
Incognito mode isn't so private after all. / © AndroidPIT

This supposedly private browsing method is not as discreet as it seems. Android phones keep a notification log of user activity and using Chrome mobile, even in incognito mode, leaves a record. It's not all that easy to find, but as one user points out on Reddit, one can use a launcher app to track the activity on the device to uncover a log of the supposedly private record, including the titles of videos watched, with simple playback controls too. Uh-oh.

Of course not everyone will make the effort to try and get this information, but the person who knows where to look may find some surprises. Anyone worried by this news for whatever reason should perhaps try Firefox Focus, which is much more discreet since nothing appears in the logs. You're welcome.

Which browser do you use on your device?

Where to buy Google Pixel 2

Best price
eBay Google Pixel 2PW4100 - 32GB - Really Blue (Unlocked) in Original Box $519.98 $519.98 total Check Offer Newegg Google Pixel 2 64GB GSM + CDMA Factory Unlocked 5" AMOLED Display 4GB RAM 12.2MP Smartphone - Just Black $609.99 $609.99 total Check Offer eBay BNIB Google Pixel 2 - 64GB - Kinda Blue (GSM UNLOCKED) $625.00 Shipping from $15.00 $640.00 total Check Offer eGlobal Central Google Pixel 2 64gb SIM FREE/UNLOCKED - White $759.00 $759.00 total Check Offer eBay Google Pixel 2 - 128GB Just Black (Unlocked) 5" BRAND NEW $745.00 Shipping from $15.00 $760.00 total Check Offer
Compare prices
54 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 54 Shares

2 comments

Write new comment:
  •   6

    Use a different browser other than Chrome.

  •   20

    Having the strength of ten because my heart is pure, I only use these browsers to keep from clogging storage with useless cache and history muck. FF Focus is very good, but I use Ghostery on an older Android J device still kicking. (I've never for a minute thought anything associated with Google is "private" - excellent as the services are, their price is privacy.) I want login and site preference cookies for many sites and use a fine app called "Better Open With" (Giorgi Dalakishvili) that gives the user some beats to decide which browser, or other app, to launch.

Review 7 min read 2 comments

Google Pixel Buds review: Higher expectations, greater disappointment

Explore our new tech topics

Virtual Reality Smart Home Wearables

FOLLOW US:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info