Clash Royale tips and tricks: strategies and tactics to help you win

If you're looking for help with Clash Royale, then you've come to the right place. At AndroidPIT, you'll learn how to be more successful at Clash Royale with expert tips, tricks, strategies and tactics. Additionally, you will find deck recommendations and a Clash Royale review. Now you can get incredible drops from Clan Chests so make sure you head down to learn how to net these.

Clash Royale: We want your input

There are many paths to success in Clash Royale and oftentimes there is little that decides victory or defeat. But it's these details that are unfortunately overlooked, and that's exactly why we've created this comprehensive guide. It provides an overview for beginners and advanced players alike so you can have even more fun with this game.

Some tips might seem obvious to experienced players, but, remember, everyone has to start somewhere.

Write your own tips in the comments so you can discuss them with other players and help other AndroidPIT readers with their Clash Royale gameplay. We will evaluate your comments regularly and include the best ones in this guide as well as other strategies that we come up with. This guide will constantly be expanding.

Jump to a section

Clash Royale: tips for beginners

From the start, you should try to create a balanced mix among your units. So don't just take strong units, which can cost a great deal of elixir, include some weaker, quickly regenerated ones, too.

Don't become panicked if your opponent is putting you under pressure or you lose a tower. He who acts hastily has already lost!

When only one minute remains, don't immediately throw all your units forward. Pay attention to the fact that your towers and the King's Tower (the tower in the center) are protected.

Make sure you keep a balanced mix of cards in your deck. / © AndroidPIT

Question to you: What tips can you give for beginners?

Tip from our reader, Hannes Gutsch

Hannes proposes to first use a giant and ranged troops. Then, repeat this until you have won the first tower. Then he would go on the defensive and wait and see what the opponent's move is.

For players who have reached level three, he recommends using so-called prince tactics. The player sends a force that can withstand a lot and then a troop with flight units. Hannes often used the balloon and thereafter used the prince. He continues to use this tactic until the enemy is defeated.

Clash Royale: deck tips

Anyone who wants to enter a game of Clash Royale not only needs sophisticated tactics but also a good deck. It's important to note that there is no perfect deck out there and no perfect tactic. However, to be successful in Clash Royale, you should follow these guidelines:

As mentioned in the beginner tips, don't just fight with expensive units. It's also not advisable to carry just cheap units into the battle. The key is in the balance.

As a rule of thumb, you should get units that are fast, units that perform well against air units, tower-destroying units and units that specialize in defense (for example, defense towers).

Your cards should fit your fighting preference. If you play aggressively, take units that can move quickly. However, for those who prefer defensive tactics, utilize units that can withstand a lot of damage. But it's really about the mix.

Know your elixir averages so you can figure out how much time it takes to get your cards down. The lower the time, the better you'll play.

Question to you: Which cards are in your Clash Royale deck and why did you choose those cards (please specify your level)?

We want to know what cards you have. / © AndroidPIT

Deck tip from our reader, Joel Roxx

I use three different decks at random. I am a Level six player in Arena four.

1. I use the minion horde in all the decks as they're strong. When a giant or a giant skeleton comes, these guys are what you need.

2. Rage spell is really useful, especially if you use a lot of cards with multiple units. When a bunch of goblins are nearing a tower, I put down one of these and within a matter of seconds and they're destroyed.

3. The witch is one of my favorites. It can attack a dragon while skeletons distract or attacking another ground unit.

4. Goblin huts are pretty good too. It's especially useful when your opponent has one too, you can balance at least one side of your territory. And when these guys get delayed for a while, it's nasty.

5. Baby dragons are super. Their splash damage can wipe out a spear goblins card with one hit.

6. Rockets are cool. Do you sometimes feel that your opponent is trying to annoy you with four cards of spawn buildings and two defense buildings? Well, take it out. It does about 250 damage in level one. They can wipe out a big crowd as well.

My secondary cards.

1. I mainly use barbarians for holding attacks. They are tough and it takes a while to take them out.

2. High-level bombers are also sweet to take out a crowd of goblins, or anything else.



















Clash Royale: tactics and strategies

The player that does not react quickly enough to their opponent's actions and simply send a few units into the field has no chance in Clash Royale. Players should consider how they want to make a match. Here are some simple hints to help you with your strategy.

Wait to start until the elixir meter is full (10) and then play your cards

Shield your ranged troops with strong combat units, sent, for example, before a giant and behind a bomber.

Secure your victory. If you have already destroyed an enemy tower, you have an advantage and can respond to enemy attacks very well. This is especially true with strong players. It is advisable to focus on tower destruction when on the defensive.

If it becomes apparent that one of your towers will be destroyed, dispatch troops to an enemy turret. It often doesn't help to doggedly fight for a tower that has little energy. Often it is destroyed by a fireball anyway.

Your towers can defend very well against many opponents. For example, if rather weak goblins attack from a goblin hut, you do not necessarily need to employ a fighter to defend. The tower might take a little damage but it will withstand it.

Units that quickly destroy towers, such as knights, giants, etc., are very troublesome and other combat units are superior to them. It makes sense to sure them away from the tower and put a building in their way (like a leprechaun cottage).

Make sure you make good use of the taunts. They are in the chat bubble at the bottom of the screen. Get in your opponent's head, say oops when you meant to do something, and say good game and cry when you think you have an opening close to the end of a match. Just remember, be a good sport at the end.

Good use of taunts can get inside of your opponent's head. / © AndroidPIT

Question to you: Which strategies and tactics do you use?

Tip from our readers: Inventalcom

According to Invetalcom, the combination of a hog rider and a freeze spell is very effective. Instead of using a hog rider you can also use a prince. The prince is quite versatile and can even get you out of a defensive jam at the end of a game.

Only those who have the right tactics will be successful. / © AndroidPIT

Clash Royale: improving cards

In Clash Royale, you can improve your cards through the use of gold once you've reached a certain level. The only question is what unit should you improve? Here are a few simple steps to help you decide.

If you have a preference for a card, improve it. That's pretty simple.

Anyone who uses real money on Clash Royale has enough gold to improve more of their units.

It may be worthwhile regularly improving units that are not included in the player's deck. By making improvements, units are not only stronger but fit into a wider strategy in the future.

Question to you: Which units have you improved?

Make sure you strategically upgrade. / © AndroidPIT

Clash Royale: chests and jewels

Chests can be opened only after a certain waiting period. If you don't want to wait then you can use your jewels.

Players can unlock new jewels when they earn achievements. You can unlock five jewels, for instance, if you watch a match on TV Royale.

Keep track of the time it takes to open a chest, you might want to time the bigger ones for when you'll be busy with something that's not Clash Royale.

Time the chests so you can open the most and the best ones. / © AndroidPIT

Clan Chests

If you're in a clan then you have the ability to collect Clan Chests at the beginning of each season. You can contribute with Crowns from normal matchmaking games on the ranked ladder. You have seven days to fill up a Clan Chest and they can be opened right away without a waiting period

Big drops

As of December 20, players have been reporting some huge drops from Clan Chests. Make sure you get in a clan immediately and start working on the Clan Chest tiers. The further you get, the better the prizes get. Once you get in a clan, head to the Chest Tab and see your progress for the next chest. Remember you just need to contribute one Crown to get the Clan Chest so do it before you forget.

Clash Royale: cheats

There are as yet no cheats for Clash Royale. You should, therefore, be wary of any promises of free jewels in exchange for your account information. These are scams and can result in the loss of your account to thieves.

Clash Royale: review

Clash of Warcraft: royal tower defense

Although similar in terms of graphics, Clash Royale and Clash of Clans 2 share little in common when it comes to strategy. There are many fighters from Clash of Clans in Clash Royale, like the barbarian and the giant, but they have different appearances. The gameplay is nevertheless fundamentally different.

Clash Royale for Android is a mixture of tower defense and the Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft card game. Fighting is done with a card and the center is divided by a river. The fighters can get to the other side via two bridges. Each player has three towers which must be defended. If the main tower is destroyed, the game is lost.

Clash Royale is an excellent mixture of a tower defense and card battle game

If after three minutes a player has more towers left standing than their opponent, then they are the winner. To prevent this, the player sends different fighters into battle and takes spells for the different enemies. Once a fighter goes down range, the player cannot control it. The warrior fulfills his duties autonomously.

The fighters are represented by cards at the bottom of the board. The card can only be played if there is enough mana available. After a player is put into the game, it may take several seconds until the next one can be placed. The player, therefore, must quickly decide which fighter he wants to play and where he wants to put it.

You have to wait for a while to use some of the bigger cards. / © AndroidPIT

The road to success: a balanced deck

Anyone who has played Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft, or the card game Magic: The Gathering, knows that a good deck is the key to success. Players who, for example, select only fighters who are very strong but also very costly in terms of elixir have no chance against an opponent with many cheap and quick troops. The right mix makes all the difference and this mix should correspond with the player's style.

The selection of fighters and spells is pretty neat and may be improved with gold. Gold is unlocked by chests, which are available after a certain time. This can take anywhere from three to 12 hours. This waiting period can be shortened using gems that can also be found in treasure chests. Players can also invest real money but it's not imperative to do this. If a player waits and opens up their one or two free chests a day, they still have a good chance of getting good fighters and enough gold for an upgrade or two.

You can upgrade items using gold. / © AndroidPIT

Clash Royale also provides replays of games of other players so you can learn from their successes or failures. Clans are also an integral part of the game, and joining one can help you acquire cards much more easily.

Clash Royale is a big game with lots to unlock and organize, but it's not overwhelming. After a short training period, most newcomers will find themselves well acquainted and later fully able to concentrate on quick and tactical fights.

It's a great game, with a few quirks

Many strategy games or tower defense games for PC and Mobile can take a long time to build before you get to the real action. Clash Royale, on the other hand, doesn't wait around. The gameplay flows from one exciting event to the next. So whether you're defending or attacking, there is lots of excitement.

Clash Royale does not lack tension. Only players who pay attention to the in-game timer and to which troops to deploy next can get a victory. The battles are so fun because each fighter is balanced against different forces. This is the rock-paper-scissors concept. No one unit is overpowering and each is easily offset by different forces.

It's important to know that each player is balanced against another. / © AndroidPIT

As a player progresses in the game, they will face more difficult opponents, although it rarely happens that a player will be overwhelmed by too powerful of an opponent, Supercell should take a look at this.

Overall, there is nothing to complain about. The cartoon graphics look great and the controls are outstanding. Even if the game gets hectic, the player always has their troops under control. The background music is a matter of taste. While sounds of fighting fit very will into the game, they are for me, personally, a little unnerving.

Clash Royale

Conclusion

'The game must go on.' This saying is well suited to players of Clash Royale because once they start, they can't stop.

What sets Clash Royale apart from other games in this genre is the excellent mix of card battle and tower defense. Basically, the best elements of these two genres were taken out and processed into a more wholesome mixture. On top of this, there are beautiful graphics and intuitive controls.

The only point of contention would be the lack of game modes, an increase in which would make the game feel more varied.

Don't let this deter you, however: Clash Royale is a hit and will be with us for a long time. But be careful: it's addictive.

Do you play Clash Royale? What do you think of it?