You can solve the com.android.systemui issue

Since the recent update to the Google app, owners of older Samsung smartphones have been receiving notices saying "unfortunately, the process com.android.systemui has stopped" whenever they press the home key to exit the app. The good news is that, fortunately, this problem can be resolved.

Samsung smartphone users with the old Android version 4.4 KitKat have been receiving an annoying error since the Google app was updated. The system "com.android.systemui," which is responsible for the operating the home screen, continually crashes whenever you press the Home button. To add insult to injury, this also stops you from using Google search.

Roman, one of our contributors on the AndroidPIT forum, has managed to find a solution for this issue:

If the latest update is gone, the home button should work again and will display the last used apps as usual.

Reset the app to factory settings and try to repeat the update again after a couple of days. Alternatively, you can also download and use the beta version of the app. You can do this by signing up for the beta program on the Google Play Store.

Google Beta is an effective way of getting around this issue. / © AndroidPIT

By uninstalling the updates you'll get to the previous version of the Google app, which will run without crashing. A complete reset of the smartphone to factory settings is certainly not necessary to avoid issues with com.android.systemui.

Have you been receiving these error messages? Did you manage to find a way around this issue yourself? Let us know in the comments below.