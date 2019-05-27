Not just the USA: these are the countries that have vetoed Huawei

The decision by the US to prohibit US companies from trading with Huawei is possibly the news of the year. Because of this, many companies are severing their ties with Huawei. But the US is not the only country to have vetoed the Chinese manufacturer.

The Trump administration's executive order of May 15 added Huawei to the blacklist of telecommunications companies with which no US company can do business. Google, Qualcomm, Intel... The list of companies that have begun to apply the veto does not stop growing, even though Trump's latest (and contradictory) statements seem to soften this measure, and the US is not the only country that distrusts Huawei.

List of countries that have banned Huawei

In addition to the US, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Taiwan have followed suit, banning and withdrawing Huawei products within their borders. These are economically important countries, which together account for approximately one third of world GDP.

In red, countries where the ban is already effective. / © Statista

In addition, several countries are beginning to act against Huawei. The UK is debating whether or not to allow the placement of the company's 5G networks, with Huawei moving to sign a non-espionage agreement. In France and Germany, security measures will be increased to protect against possible rear doors in the communication channels. In addition, several European countries such as Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands are debating which possible bans to apply. In the latter country, the telecommunications provider KPN has removed Huawei from its 5G network.

But it's not all bad news for Huawei: the governments of Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the Czech Republic and Turkey have declared that they will not limit Huawei's participation.

