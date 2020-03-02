Apple is giving away iPads to staff affected by the coronavirus

Apple employees from the Hubei and Wenzhou regions in China got a nice surprise from Apple this week. The company wants to sweeten the hard times for its quarantined employees with snacks and a free iPad.

As MacRumors reports, Apple has sent packages to its employees in China containing food, coffee, disinfectants, protective masks, a thermometer, and an iPad. In a personal letter the Californian company writes:

Dear Colleagues in Hubei and Wenzhou, We hope this note finds you heathy and well. Since the last communication with you, we understand that you are all staying strong in this challenging time. We understand the difficulties you are facing and would like to provide our best support to you and your families. Hubei and the city of Wuhan have been hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, which has now claimed 2,835 lives in China. We are sending our best wishes to you, on behalf of the entire Apple Team, together with another CareKit for you and your families. In the kit, you will find comfort items and an ‌iPad‌ which can be used to facilitate children's online learning or help pass the time during the prolonged stay at home. In addition, a series of counselling and consultation services have been prepared especially for you to help you through this time. It is true that Apple has now reopened more than half of its stationary stores in China with shortened opening hours. However, many employees from manufacturing or retail outlets have to stay at home to avoid further spread of the virus in China. -Apple

Apple has been taking care of its employees since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Already at the end of January, the company announced on the occasion of Chinese New Year that it wanted to participate financially in the fight against the spread of the lung disease. Meanwhile, Apple also has to reckon with profit losses this year. The US company had withdrawn its profit forecast for the current quarter at the end of February.

Apple Sends Care Packages to Employees Stranded in China’s Wenzhou City and Hubei Province by Coronavirus https://t.co/wm3JYRteY6 by @hartleycharlton pic.twitter.com/FQfiPNqsHD — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) February 29, 2020

The group will probably not be able to achieve the targeted 58 to 62 billion euros in sales. This is due to the economic consequences of coronavirus. For example, there are supply bottlenecks for the iPhone, as production in China can only run to a limited extent. Closing stores and infected or quarantined employees also restrict Apple's business. By sending the care package, however, Apple is showing solidarity with its employees in China.

Around 89,000 people worldwide are infected with the coronavirus. More than 3,000 people have died, of which about 128 were outside of China, as a result of the virus infection. In Germany (as of today) 130 infections have been reported, with the carnival in the Rhineland at the end of February, in particular, causing the virus to spread to North Rhine-Westphalia. More and more people report empty shelves in supermarkets due to panic purchases. Face masks have been sold out for weeks or are only available at very high prices. So-called surgical face masks are not made to protect against infection. The WHO does not yet advise healthy people to wear virus-resistant respiratory masks.

