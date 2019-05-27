ARM unveils Cortex-A77 and Mali-G77 to power next-gen mobile flagships

Taking advantage of Computex 2019, ARM has presented its two new processor architectures, the Cortex-A77 and Mali-G77, which promise great advances in performance and artificial intelligence. This is what the heart of the 2020 flagship chipsets will be like.

Cortex-A77

The new generation of CPU cores ensures 20% higher performance that will make the most complex tasks much faster. As in its predecessor, it is still manufactured in 7 nanometers and its frequency is 3GHz, but its capabilities related to machine learning are 35 times faster than the old A55.

Considering that the current Cortex A76 is the heart of the Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 980, the new model will continue to be of key importance in the next generation of processors, which will be found in many of the 2020 high-end smartphones. At least in those which use a Snapdragon, since ARM has joined the embargo imposed on Huawei, suspending their trade relations. Thus, today it seems impossible for Huawei to use ARM products. The recently released P30 Pro, uses an 8-core processor from the Cortex range.

Qualcomm's next star SoC will likely include the Cortex A77 and Mali G76. / © Qualcomm

Mali-G77

The new graphics chip focuses on improving performance related to virtual reality capabilities, augmented reality and machine learning as well.

The Mali-G77 GPU is 40 percent faster than the G76, and its machine learning speed has increased 60 percent. And all these improvements don't affect your smartphone's battery life, because the G77 also takes care of the battery. It's 30 percent more energy efficient and uses 40 percent less bandwidth.