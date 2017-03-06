Could the Huawei P10 be a Samsung killer?

With the absence of the Samsung Galaxy S8 , Huawei made the most of the Mobile World Congress to introduce its new top-range smartphones, the Huawei P10 and P10 plus. The Chinese manufacturer looks to have done a stand-up job with its two new, promising models. Does Samsung has cause for concern, seeing as everyone will have to wait until the end of March to get a glimpse of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge successors?

We've covered this in the past: the glaring absence of the latest Samsung flagship at the MWC was a dream-come-true for other manufacturers to market themselves. Huawei made the most of Barcelona by showing both the press and users that the manufacturer is now on equal footing with Samsung. In fact, the press conference where the devices were presented was strange indeed as the company had to refuse access to many journalists due to it being overcrowded. That’s why BBC journalists were forced to follow the presentations on their smartphones on the lawn outside Huawei’s offices. This just goes to show that times have definitely chanced for the brand since its debut at the MWC.

There’s nothing surprising about the fact that it has progressed to this point. Year after year, Huawei has perfected its products and have written history. The Huawei P10 is the manufacturer’s most successful product by far. The smartphone offers an extremely elegant design (a special shout out to the new green color, entitled Greenery), high quality photo abilities (thanks to a partnership with Leica that was renewed again this year) and strong technical specifications that can compete with the best on the market.

The press conference for the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus presentations was jam packed. © AndroidPIT

Good timing

Firstly, Huawei knew how to make the most of its calendar. Last year, they had to wait until April to unveil the Huawei P9. This year, the company knew the importance of the MWC and, therefore, presented its successor before its biggest competitor, Samsung, presents its Galaxy S8 at the end of March. The result: the new Huawei smartphone shared the top spot at the MWC with LG and its LG G6 and everyone completely forgot about Samsung. In addition, unlike the South Korean manufacturer, the brand is on the rise. It doesn’t have any baggage like Samsung has, following its Note 7 disaster.

The new Huawei smartphone made everyone forget about Samsung at the MWC

Yes, the manufacturer didn’t want to play the ‘originality’ card this year and introduced a conventional design. What’s surprising is that Huawei even broke away from its tradition by placing the fingerprint reader on the front of the device and not at the back. While some (like me) don’t like this decision, it can be explained by the fact that Huawei is aiming the device at Samsung Galaxy and iPhone users by placing this element on the front.

Everything that you would expect from a high-end smartphone in 2017

The Huawei P10 has nothing to be envious about in regards to its competitors when it comes to tech specs and, barring any surprise, has no reason to be envious of the future Galaxy S8.

Like last year, the Chinese company relies on the photographic experience that the smartphone has to offer. The partnership with German camera specialist Leica has been renewed. On the front, the device has the same configuration as the Huawei P9 with the double camera sensor system: one with 20 MP in black and the other with 12 MP for colors.

The partnership with Leica has been renewed. The P10 should offer the same experience as the Mate 9 in terms of photos. © AndroidPIT

Like the Galaxy S7, the Huawei P10 is water and dust resistant. It doesn’t have an IP68 certification, but protection against splashes. Lastly, Huawei has maintained the good battery life from its flagship by including a 3,000 mAh capacity.

Immediate availability and an attractive price

Finally, the availability and the price are what make the Huawei P10 the perfect Samsung killer. While the S8 will only appear in shops on April 21, the Huawei P10 will be released on March 24, a month before Samsung. What’s even better is that the smartphone will cost around $100 less than its competitor, and even offers 64 GB of internal storage.

The price of a flagship shouldn’t be more than 599 euros, just like the Huawei P10

Finally, the only element that the Huawei is missing, which would force Samsung further to dwell in its shadow, is the brand’s image. Old habits die hard and Huawei still has the image of being a Chinese manufacturer whose products are poorly developed and badly optimized. While these comments could have been justified from the company's outset, it’s definitely no longer the case for the brand. However, only time will be able to change people’s minds. Samsung went the same way in its fight against Apple. There’s no reason why Huawei can’t resolve this problem surrounding its image, especially when users see its present expertise in smartphone manufacturing.

What do you think of the Huawei P10? Do you think the smartphone could force the future Galaxy S8 into the shadows?