COUP, the eScooter sharing service, is returning to European streets next week after its winter break. From Monday 4th March, the pale green and black electric scooters will be back on the street of Berlin and other major European cities. The feet has been expanded, and a new pricing model has been introduced.

A total of 1,500 new eScooters will also be on the roads in Berlin, Paris and Madrid, that's 40 percent more vehicles than before. All three markets will each receive 500 new eScooters to meet the increased demand. The planned start of the season is subject to weather conditions, which allow for safe eScooter driving. Both COUP and rival service Emmy disappeared from our streets in December 2018 for a period of winter hibernation.

COUP on the streets of Berlin! / © COUP

"Electric mobility and the need for alternative mobility services in cities are becoming increasingly relevant. The success of COUP speaks for itself. COUP has become an integral part of the everyday urban life of our users," said Dr. Bernd Schmaul, Chief Executive Officer of COUP Mobility GmbH.

New pricing model

Those who frequently use COUP for shorter distances will be happy to hear this news. The new minute-based price model in Berlin, for example, costs 0.21 Euro/minute with a minimum rental period of ten minutes from the 1st of April. The new model, which is identical to Emmy (although Emmy charges 0.19 Euro/minute) replaces a standard 3 Euro charge for all journeys up to 30 minutes of ride time.

"We are responding to the feedback from our users. There is increasing demand for a lower price for short trips," said Schmaul. It an interesting move that will make deciding between the two eScooter rivals more difficult. In the past, Emmy was cheaper for short journeys, whilst COUP was the best choice for say, a 25-minute ride.

The new pricing structure closely resembles that of Emmy. / © AndroidPIT

Ride from age 18

From the 1st April 2019, COUP will allow those aged 18 and over to register in its smartphone app. The minimum age for using the eScooter-Sharing service will be reduced from 21 years at all locations.

There has also been further developed of the app. Users will be able to discover new features, according to the company. "We've made it easier for our users to use and made some adjustments to the app design," said Chief Product Officer, Christian Geißler.

You previously had to be 21 to drive a COUP eScooter. / © Coup

While using the app, it will be easier for users to get direct access to helpful information. Apparently, there's a new interface design to help 'integrate the COUP eScooter even more easily into your everyday life'. The new app design is expected to be available at the start of the season.

Do you use eScooters in your city? Let us know in the comments section.