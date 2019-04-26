Cowboy e-bikes with a handy companion app are rolling out in Europe

The country needs new e-bikes, and one of them comes from Belgium. The Cowboy Bike is now also available for customers in several European countries. Germany, France and the Netherlands are the first to offer them.

The Cowboy Bike has three special features. First, it was developed directly together with an app, which takes over the complete control and even more things. Secondly, Cowboy offers test rides at your home or office - just make an appointment, Cowboy comes by by bike. And thirdly, as a classic single-speed bike, the e-bike has no gear shift, but instead a belt drive instead of a chain. The gear ratio is 3.1:1 - so you can still cycle reasonably without an engine. The engine has 250 watts and sits in the rear wheel, Cowboy makes it in-house.

"We just reached a milestone with Cowboy: One million kilometers were driven with Cowboys. For us, it is the perfect moment to drive European expansion forward," says Cowboy's co-founder and CEO Adrien Roose. "We founded Cowboy with the vision of building the most exciting wheel for locomotion in the city. For this we had to eliminate the three main obstacles associated with electric bicycles - high cost, poor design and redundant technology. We want to make electric bikes the practical main means of transport and believe that our price/performance ratio is best suited to the unmet needs of our target group: city dwellers who want to free themselves from the constraints and stress of daily commuting".

The lamps of the Cowboy Bike are directly integrated into the frame and battery / © Cowboy

The bike is controlled via the Cowboy app, which is offered for Android and iOS and connected via Bluetooth. A live dashboard keeps the rider up to date on speed, duration, distance and battery charge. The app also allows the light to be switched on and off and has an integrated navigation system. If the cowboy bike is stolen, the app helps to locate it with the Find My Bike function. For the GPS signal, a SIM card with a corresponding transmitter/receiver was permanently installed in the frame.

The Cowboy app offers support and more

Cowboy drivers have constant access to customer support via the app. The remote diagnostics system also sends push notifications to inform the driver of any maintenance required, for example when brake pads need to be replaced or tires need to be checked.

The Cowboy Bike costs 1.990 Euro and is only available in matt black. The frame size can be problematic, because Cowboy has only one version on offer, which is not indicated in centimeters, but with M/L and should fit riders between 1.70 and 1.95 metres. After the launch in Germany, France and the Netherlands, further European countries are to follow.

Before you buy such a bike, you should urgently read our e-bike purchase guide guide so that you know what to look out for.