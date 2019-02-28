We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
DAS: Xiaomi did not respect European limits
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

Update: Problem theoretically solved by updating

Authored by: Benoit Pepicq

Our electrical devices emit waves, and smartphones in Europe are subject to a clear rule: their SAR (specific absorption rate) must not exceed 2 W/kg. This is a standard to which all manufacturers selling devices in the region must comply to. In reality, some of them are falling through the cracks. These are the Redmi Note 5 and the Mi MIX 2S.

Officially, the Redmi Note 5 has a SAR of 1.29 W/kg for the head and 1.24 W/kg for the body. The Mi MIX 2S has 0.542 W/kg for the head and 1.583 W/kg for the body. The problem is that in practice this information is false. The National Frequency Agency (ANFR) has taken a close interest in all this and has identified irregularities.

This is the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The SAR of Redmi Note 5 measured by the agency was 2.08 W/kg at the head level, and the SAR of Mi MIX 2S for the body was 2.94 W/kg. This is above the authorized limit, far away even in the case of the Mi MIX 2S. Xiaomi has been notified and is offering an update as a solution.

So, for now the problem should be solved with the last update. ANFR will check all this, but this story raises another question: how did the problem appear in the first place?

What do you think? Are you concerned by the SAR of your device? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: ANFR

