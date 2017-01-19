Deal: 1 year subscription to SelectTV by FreeCast – 33% off

Are you one of the many people thinking of cutting your cable? It's 2017, and the world is moving on from overpriced TV subscription packages from their local cable providers. If you're looking for alternatives, you can get a one year subscription to SelectTV by FreeCast for only $24 – that's 33% off in the AndroidPIT Deals Store.

Free HD Antenna (shipping not included) available from SelectTV post-purchase! / © FreeCast

Netflix and Hulu are great, but they don't have the a library the size of SelectTV's, where you can access over 300,000 TV episodes, 200,000 movies, 50,000 radio stations, and 5,000 live channels all from your browser. It has been featured in USA Today, Forbes, The Huffington Post, Inc., Yahoo! Finance and Digital Trends. Content comes from over 150 countries. You can even get the latest TV & box office hits with their Pay Per View service.