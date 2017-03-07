Deal: 1Voice Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds 2.0 – 53% off

The second edition of these wireless earbuds are new and improved, with crisp and immersive sound to help you enjoy your favorite music on the go. The 1Voice Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds 2.0 can be purchased for only $59.99 – that's 53 percent off – in our AndroidPIT Deals Store.

Experience total freedom with truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds. / © 1Voice NYC

Most Bluetooth earbuds don't totally eliminate wires, as there's usually a wire connecting the two earbuds anyway. But these fit into your ears and have no wires connecting them to each other or your phone. Enjoy total freedom to move around, without sacrificing audio quality, thanks to the Bluetooth 4.2 technology. It even comes with a charging case, 5 hours of battery life and a mic in each earbud.