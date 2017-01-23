This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
Deal: 2 year subscription for ESET Mobile Security for Android – 66% off

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

Threats to your mobile security are getting more common and more sophisticated. Are you staying prepared and secure? Get a two year subscription for ESET Mobile Security for Android for only $9.95 – that's 66% off in the AndroidPIT Deals Store.

eset mobile security app deal
Catch threats as they emerge. / © ESET

Think about how much personal data is on your phone: photos, online banking, videos, emails, and more. Isn't it worth protecting? ESET's antivirus and antispam app continuously scans your phone's apps, files and memory cards for threats. It can also find, track and lock a device if it goes missing. The app has 4.5 stars on Google Play and comes with 24/7 support. 

