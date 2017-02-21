Deal: become an Ethical Hacker bonus bundle – 92% off

Want to fast track a career in tech? Companies in many industries have a high demand for this position. Get the skills you need to become an ethical hacker with this Ethical Hacker Bonus Bundle for just $49 – that's 92 percent off – in our AndroidPIT Deals Store.

Become an Ethical Hacker with this course bundle. / © AndroidPIT

Get highly marketable skills that employers value, and you'll open the doors to a six figure income. This course bundle will bring your from beginner to advanced. You can learn mobile application security, penetration testing, Linux security hardening, Advanced Keylogger and much more.