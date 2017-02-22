This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
Deal: BK SPORT Bluetooth 4.0 Headphones – 66% off

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

You'll wonder how you ever lived without the convenience of Bluetooth earbuds. Get superior sound quality from these, and live your active life with a soundtrack. For a limited time, you can purchase the BK SPORT Bluetooth 4.0 Headphones for only $16.99 – that's 66% off in the AndroidPIT Deals Store.

bk sport bluetooth headphones deal 2
Bluetooth earbuds are perfect for an active lifestyle. / © BK Sport

If you're in the gym or commuting, you will enjoy the convenience and listening experience of Bluetooth headphones. These connect wirelessly to play any audio while blocking outside noise and distractions. The multimedia controls work wonderfully to keep you from fiddling with your phone all the time, and you can take calls with the microphone. Plus, they're tangle-proof.

Get the BK SPORT Bluetooth 4.0 Headphones for only $16.99 – that's 66% off the original price of $49.99 in the AndroidPIT Deals Store. But, hurry, this deal ends soon.

