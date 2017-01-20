Deal: Certified Professional Data Science with Python Bundle – 90% off

Have you ever wanted to get into the emerging, not to mention well-paid, field of data science? All the information you need to learn Python and become a certified professional data scientist is here, and all for a great price. Get the Certified Professional Data Science with Python Bundle for only $49 – that's 90% off in the AndroidPIT Deals Store.

Learn data science and Python. / © Certs-School

This bundle gives you access to two comprehensive courses, and since they're online, you can access them 24/7. You will learn Python, a widely popular programming language among data scientists, and how to manipulate information with it. This skill is highly sought-after among employers. Data science and analytics are useful in all aspects of the business world, because it takes a lot more than just raw data to make decisions in a company.