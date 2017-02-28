Deal: FRESHeBUDS Air Bluetooth 4.1 Earbuds – 72% off

If you're looking for a perfect set of earbuds for exercising and working, look no further. The FRESHeBUDS Air Bluetooth 4.1 Earbuds are weather-resistant and have incredible sound quality. You can get the FRESHeBUDS Air Bluetooth 4.1 Earbuds for only $24.95 – that's 72% off – in our AndroidPIT Deals Store.

Make your workouts and work days more fun with Wireless HD Audio. / © FRESHeTECH

Wireless HD audio is here. The popular FRESHeBUDS earbuds are back with Bluetooth 4.1, and are water and sweat resistant. The battery life lasts up to 6 hours and the earbuds automatically pair with your smartphone via Bluetooth 4.1 within a range of 30 feet. You can even make phone calls with the built in microphone, and control your music playback without even touching your phone.