Deal: lifetime subscription to Brain.fm – 80% off

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

Need something to help you work, relax or get to sleep? There's a music service for that. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Brain.fm for just $39.99 – that's 80% off the original price in the AndroidPIT Deals Store.

brain fm
Get the right music for your activities. / © Brain.fm

AI and neurological research bring you the best background music for the task at hand with Brain.fm. It is one of the top 50 most up-voted on Product Hunt, and its no wonder why. Getting a productivity boost or relaxation when you need it is priceless...and also on sale!

