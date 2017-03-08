This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
Deal: lifetime subscription to Zoolz Dual Cloud 2TB Storage – 99% off

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

Worried about storing your files long-term? Everyone needs a backup solution that's reliable and secure. The Zoolz cloud storage solution is the answer. You can get 2 TB of storage for life for only $49 – that's 99 percent off – in our AndroidPIT Deals Store.

Get 2 TB of storage for life. / © Zoolz

Cloud-based storage is a great solution for keeping all your files safe, secure and easily accessible. With this deal you get 1 TB of instant backup and 1 TB of archive backup. That means you can access 1 TB anytime you need it, and the other 1 TB can retrieve files just 3-5 hours after they are requested. Your data will be encrypted with military-grade 256-AES encryption, and you can enjoy the convenience of backup scheduling and bandwidth throttling options. 

