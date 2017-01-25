This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
Deal: lifetime subscription to VPN.asia – 96% off

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

Don't leave traces and allow hackers, companies and government agencies to gather your personal info when you browse online. Get a top-rated VPN that works on all your devices instead. A VPN.asia Lifetime Subscription is on sale for just $39.99 – that's 96% off the original price on the AndroidPIT Deals Store.

Don't miss out on this deal.  / © AndroidPIT

Browing the internet leaves behind traces that can be used to collect your personal information, which is where VPN.asia comes in. Browsing anonymously with AES-256 data encryption and SHA-256 hash authentication keeps you safe, while the service allows you to still use the internet at decent speeds across many devices. Best VPN gives a great review: "With excellent support, plenty of servers and good connection speeds, not to mention strong encryption and a good Windows client, VPN.Asia is a well-rounded VPN service with plenty on offer."

To connect to dozens of servers in 30 countries around the globe, get a VPN.asia Lifetime Subscription today for just $39.99 – that's 96% off the original price of $1,296.00 on the AndroidPIT Deals Store. But hurry, this deal ends soon.

