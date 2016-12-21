Deal: OfficeSuite Premium, 3 year subscription – 83% off
If you're looking for an all-in-one mobile office program then we have the subscription for you. The OfficeSuite Premium program enables you to work from your mobile when you're outside of work. Pick up a three year subscription to this useful service for only $9.99 – that's 83 percent off – in our AndroidPIT Deals Store.
The OfficeSuite Premium service allows you to use four different editing modules for documents, Excel sheets, presentations and PDFs all from your smartphone. You can quickly convert your Word documents, Excel sheets and ePub forms to PDF and then back again.
OfficeSuite has already been downloaded on more than 300 million devices. Pick it up and have the power to share, annotate, collaborate on and digitally sign your documents. You can use the subscription on one phone, one tablet and a PC all at the same time.
Grab a three year subscription to the OfficeSuite Premium program for only $9.99 – that's 83 percent off the regular price of
$60. But hurry over, this special ends soon.
This sounds great. Will u still be offering shortly after Christmas? I have a new phone coming to me (android, of course) then. Just a question- is it that price for 3yrs or that price for each year?
