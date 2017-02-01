Deal: pay what you want for The A to Z Microsoft Office Training Bundle

To succeed in the workplace, it is essential to know the Microsoft Office suite at a basic level. To move forward in your career, you may even need more advanced training with programs like Excel. For a limited time, in the AndroidPIT Deals Store you can pay what you want for The A to Z Microsoft Office Training Bundle.

Microsoft Office skills are essential. / © AndroidPIT

With this course bundle, you get 56+ hours of instructional content in 10 courses, which cover everything from the basics to more advanced topics in the Microsoft Office world. The full bundle includes the following courses, available instantly online and with 24/7 access after purchase:

Microsoft Excel 2016 Basic Course

Advanced Excel 2016

Basic Microsoft Word 2016

Advanced Microsoft Word 2016

Learn Microsoft Outlook 2016 Course

Basic Microsoft PowerPoint 2016

Advanced Microsoft Access 2016 Course

Advanced Microsoft PowerPoint 2016

Basic Microsoft Access 2016 Training

Learn Microsoft OneNote 2016