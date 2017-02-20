This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
Deal: Zippo Wireless Fast Qi-Enabled Charger – 70% off

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

A wireless charger can give you more convenience and freedom. Imagine your life with no more carrying around cords, replacing frayed cables or messing with fiddly charging port covers. Get a Zippo Wireless Fast Qi-Enabled Charger for just $23.95 – that's 70% off in the AndroidPIT Deals Store.

sky innovations charger wireless hero
Thanks to the angle, you can watch videos while charging too. / © Sky Innovations

There are a lot of reasons why you should get a wireless charger. One you maybe haven't realized is that there is a wireless charging standard, Qi, which allows you to use one charger for multiple devices. You can use them for phones, tablets and more. Plus, it will charge your phone up to 80 percent faster than other wireless chargers. 

Get a Zippo Wireless Fast Qi-Enabled Charger for just $23.95 – that's 70% off the original price of $79.95 in the AndroidPIT Deals Store for a limited time.

