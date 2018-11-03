Dear HTC, stop being so quietly brilliant

HTC has been quietly setting trends in the smartphone industry for years - too quietly, in my opinion. They not only manufactured the first Android smartphone ever - the HTC Dream (also known as T-Mobile G1 in some regions), but were innovation leaders for many years. Now on the brink of bankruptcy, they have released the HTC Exodus - a smartphone targeting cryptocurrency enthusiasts, which seems like a desperate gimmick that's late to the party. HTC sheds its skin with button-less U12 +

No more smartphones? Sad for fans, but HTC stays happy

Have you ever heard of OSIRIS? Choose “Yes, I have!” or “Never heard of it.”. VS 7700 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

35365 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help. This year has been tough for the Taiwanese manufacturer - and that's saying something, considering they've been hanging by a thread for a while. HTC laid off around 1500 employees and profits are down 80% in 2018. The company also no longer makes Google's Pixels - the Pixel 3 and 3XL are manufactured directly by Foxconn. So, what lies at the core of HTC's fall from grace? Poorly executed ideas? Low quality hardware? As a long-time fan, I'd say the main thing hindering the company's success is lack of confidence in their own products and innovations. The HTC One M8 - one of the company's most successful and popular devices. / © HTC The early days: quiet brilliance I may be biased here, since the HTC Desire HD was my first actual smartphone and I feel a bit of nostalgia for it, but in 2010 it was one of the best devices on the market. For example, competitors like Samsung were still using plastic at the time, while the HTC Desire HD has an aluminium body, giving the phone a more premium look and feel. It also made the device very durable. Yet, that was just one among its many selling points - it had great sound powered by Dolbi Audio and surround sound, a good 8 MP camera and almost no preinstalled bloatware. The Desire HD also had a bigger and higher resolution screen even compared to the current iPhone - at a time when Android smartphones were still getting their foot through the door and were not as polished. It was a solid all-arounder that impressed both critics and consumers. No wonder in the UK carriers struggled to meet the demand for the HTC phone. The US variants - Inspire 4G and Thunderbolt, were also among the first smartphones to support 4G and LTE. The advertising for the device was minimalist and straight-forward, in keeping with the company's 'quietly brilliant' slogan.

However, what followed was quite disappointing. The HTC Sense website mentioned in the video above was dropped quickly and suddenly - almost foreshadowing the company's reluctance to support services and devices for a prolonged period of time. The Taiwanese manufacturer also went back on their excellent design decisions with flagships following the Desire HD. The 2012 One X, for example, was a massive disappointment to HTC fans. A polycarbonate (let's be honest, that's just a fancy name for plastic) body, a single flash (compared to the dual on Desire HD) and very unconvincing sound quality are just some of the grievances I had. My One X also got a massive scratch on its first drop. I never had such issues with the Desire HD. Opinion by Suzana Dalul Glass and/or metal are preferrable to polycarbonate. What do you think? 50 50 6 participants So why did HTC change its design trajectory so suddenly? My only guess is that they wanted to adhere to the popular trends - pretty much all other phones at the time were plastic. This made them lighter and thinner, but flimsy and not very durable. The Taiwanese brand should have just stuck to their guns - the aluminum bodies were not the problem. When you're competing with giants such as Apple and Samsung, you want to stand out, not blend in. Marketing and gimmick blunders Yet, it wasn't uncommon for HTC to stand out for all the wrong reasons. The manufacturer took interesting concepts such as a social media integration too far in an effort to appeal to a niche audience. Remember the HTC Facebook phones (called ChaCha, Salsa and First)? I had blissfully forgotten them until the Exodus gave me flashbacks. I feel like the decision to create either of them was reached the same way: "What's in the news lately? Cryptocurrency (or Facebook) - everyone is investing in it, we should get on that quickly, make a themed phone and slap a bunch of related features and buzzwords when marketing." HTC ChaCha and HTC First. I'm sure the Exodus will be remembered just as fondly / © HTC The HTC 3D Evo is another similar example, although it was a solid flagship, 3D camera aside. However, with the HTC One M7 and One M8, it seemed like HTC had finally found their niche in the market - amazing sound. The dual front-facing speakers of both phones were unrivalled in sound quality and power. The HTC One M8 was also one of the first mainstream devices to have two camera sensors on the back, allowing for depth effects in photos. The Ultra Pixel technology the Taiwanese manufacturer experimented with, however, is better left unmentioned. HTC One M8 review: looks great, but still worth buying? At the time of the One M series, HTC had ditched the 'quietly brilliant' slogan, yet I still felt that these excellent devices (One M9 not included) were left to market themselves. Compared to the aggressive campaigns other manufacturers run, it seems like the Taiwanese company just cannot compete - then or now. If you want to be noticed, you have to put effort in advertising and marketing. HTC's Korean competitor Samsung, for example, was a household name way before smartphones. Despite that, for years they've been putting out light-hearted ads like this one - poking fun at Apple, while making a statement about their devices: