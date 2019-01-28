Deleting your Instagram account: a GDPR conundrum

Facebook has long since lost the trust of those that care about their privacy. For this reason, many people have already deleted their accounts on its various services. However, leaving Instagram is not as intuitive as it should be.

Facebook and many other tech companies often step out of line. The most obvious example could be seen before the website's creator had to express himself before the European Commission: deleting an account on the social network was a rather complicated task because the link to the permanent deletion was hidden.

Delete your Instagram account: Google or help page to help you

Facebook has evolved, Instagram has not. Have you ever tried to delete your Instagram account? On the mobile app, this option is not available. To do so you must go to the web platform. The problem is that even here you will only find the possibility to temporarily disable your account. In other words, if you're looking for permanent deletion you must go to the Instagram help page or search Google for the deletion link. Why hide this option? And most importantly, is it really allowed under the GDPR? Anyway, if you want to delete your account, you will need to visit this link.

The proposed deletion is only temporary. / © ANDROIDPIT

For a company that has been in the spotlight for lack of transparency (among other things), such a situation is not ideal. However, the moral of the story is probably that nothing should come as a surprise from Facebook (and that's not new). What is surprising, however, is that no one has complained about this so far.

What do you think? Have you tried to delete your Instagram account unsuccessfully before? Let us know in the comments.