Developer Respawn bans 355,000 Apex Legends cheaters

Jay Frechette, community manager for Respawn, announced the news in a post on the game's official sub-Reddit. The bans have been done through East-Anti-Cheat, but Frechette said the battle was not over. "The fight against cheaters is an ongoing war that we’ll need to continue to adapt to and be very vigilant about fighting," said the post.

The post also stated that Respawn was working directly with experts, both within and outside of EA, on combatting cheaters but that it would have to be "pretty secretive" about its plans. Jay Frechette also announced that Respawn was scaling up its anti-cheat team so that it has more dedicated resources to allocate to fair play.

A new feature to report cheaters on PC is also coming. The reports will go directly to Easy-Anti-Cheat. "We are working on improvements to combat cheaters and we’re going to have to be pretty secretive about our plans. Cheaters are crafty and we don’t want them to see us coming," said the Reddit post.

Apex Legends has already attracted more than 50 million players. / © EA

Players spamming during the character selection process and the drop before disconnecting shortly after are also in the sights on Respawn's anti-cheat team. A strategy to combat this has already been worked out, but Respawn will not reveal details to avoid offenders coming up with a workaround before the changes are implemented.

Crashes on PC are also being addressed, according to the post: "Next week AMD will be at the studio and just like we did with Nvidia visit, we’ll be working together to improve stability and performance on PC. In the next client patch on PC we will be addressing some of the known crashes, but there will still be work to do as we haven’t nailed down all crashes yet."

Finally, Respawn Entertainment snubbed a reconnect feature that players have been asking for. Frechette confirmed the development was not pursuing the idea for two reasons: firstly, because it opens a lot of risk for players to abuse it and, secondly, because Respawn believes the resources needed to build, test, and release it are better spent focused on fixing stability issues so that the feature isn’t necessary.