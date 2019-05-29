Google says Digital Wellbeing doesn't slow down the Pixel 3

After some users had identified Android's Digital Wellbeing feature for the slow down issues on their Pixel 3 phones, Google took a closer look at the reports. The result: the function is not the cause of the problem.

From its official account, Google reported to the Pixel community on Reddit after users reported that their Pixel 3 ran faster when Digital Wellbeing was turned off. It looked at the bug reports thoroughly and ran some tests. But Digital Wellbeing is not responsible for the performance problems on the Pixel 3, it claims.

However, other changes were found during the tests, not related to the allegedly responsible Digital Wellbeing. Google will implement fixes and is in the process of preparing a corresponding update for Pixel users. However, the article doesn't mention exactly what these changes are. Several Reddit users already doubt the statements in the thread - the results Pixel owners have gotten with Digital Wellbeing switched off is difficult to ignore.

Digital Wellbeing is designed to make users aware of how to use their smartphone. / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

Previously, Reddit users had complained about performance drop off on their Pixel smartphones. One user wrote that he had spent months trying different methods to fix the problem. Google's smartphones were rated very positively by most testers when they launched, but some users complained about errors that slowed down their devices.

Neither a restart nor the uninstallation of unwanted applications seemed to help. Even a complete system reset did not produce the desired effect. Then, one user had reported that his smartphone ran much smoother after switching off Digital Wellbeing. From now on this seemed to be a workaround to make Pixel 3 phones run smoothly again.

Google asked users for bug reports to see for themselves. There is still no precise information about what other improvements Mountain View has developed or when the update will be available. However, it can be assumed that Google will deliver the corresponding adjustments with one of the next monthly updates.