Instagram has a new invasive feature: Here's how to turn it off

Instagram has decided to start 2018 off on the wrong foot. In a disgraceful move that we’d ordinarily only expect from WhatsApp , Instagram recently introduced a feature called ‘Last active’, which shows your followers the last hour you logged on to the application.

To be more specific, the last time you were connected appears in the direct mail section of Instagram (also known as Instagram Direct) just below the name of friends or contacts you’ve recently interacted with. But don’t get confused, the connection time refers to the last time you logged into Instagram, not the last time you logged into the messaging section of the app.

This function, which many have labeled invasive and creepy, can however be easily deactivated. Just keep in mind that if you don’t want your contacts to see the last time you connected and you decide to disable it, you won’t be able to see the last connection time of others as well, just like in WhatsApp.

How to deactivate the Last active feature on Android

Go to ' application '

' Go to ' profile '

' Click on the ' three small dots ' in the upper right corner

' in the upper right corner Once you are in the configuration options, slide down to ' Show activity status ' (this should be enabled by default)

' (this should be enabled by default) Press the 'tab'. If the capsule is gray, the function is disabled; if you leave it blue, it is turned on.

How to deactivate the Last Active feature on iOS

Go to ' application '

' Go to ' profile '

' Click on the ‘ gear ’ (the toothed wheel icon) at the top right, next to edit profile.

’ (the toothed wheel icon) at the top right, next to edit profile. Once you are in the configuration options, slide down to ' Show activity status ' (which should be enabled by default)

' (which should be enabled by default) Press the 'tab'. If the capsule is gray, the function is disabled; if you leave it blue, it is turned on.

Here's how to deactivate the feature in iOS. / © AndroidPIT

Now that you know how to turn this function on and off in Instagram whenever you please, do you think it’s better to have ‘Last active’ disabled to avoid interpersonal conflict? Let us know what you think in the comments!