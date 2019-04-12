Here's everything we know about Disney's streaming service

Disney has finally lifted the curtain on its streaming service to rival Netflix. It's called Disney+, and will launch in the US on November 12, 2019.

The runaway success of Netflix and Hulu has sparked a trend and gotten traditional cable and satellite TV companies worried. We have known that Disney was about to enter this market for a while, but now we have more concrete details on when it is coming, what you will be able to watch and how much it is going to cost.

When can I watch Disney+?

In the US, the launch date is confirmed for November 12th, 2019. Disney has not confirmed the exact date for other regions, but you can sign up to receive updates on when Disney+ will be coming to your country at this link.

It all starts on November 12. — Disney (@disney) 11 April 2019

What can I watch on Disney+?

Disney already owns Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox and you can expect spin-offs from its vast TV and movie license library. Confirmed for Disney+ is The Simpsons, which was part of the 20th Century Fox deal announced last month.

Three original Marvel-based TV shows are also in development for the platform. One will center Loki from the Thor movies, one will star two characters from The Avengers - Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) - and another will be from the Captain America franchise and will feature Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

Disney has also confirmed a Star Wars spin-off titled The Mandalorian. It will be Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. All of the original and prequel Star Wars films will also be on the streaming service, as will all upcoming Disney releases.

Disney+ will launch in the US in November. / © Disney

Like Netflix does with its Originals content, all new film releases will be exclusive to Disney+. Disney content that is currently on Netflix and other streaming platforms will be pulled, and the process has already begun.

Disney+ will also be a treasure trove for fans of classic family films thanks to the company's Vault system. The promise, according to CEO Bob Iger, is to to make "the entire Disney motion picture library" available.

The service, which supports 4K and HDR, will be available on connected TV and mobile devices. Disney has promised that, in its first year, it will release more than 25 original series and 10 original films, documentaries and specials 'by some of the industry’s most prolific and creative storytellers'.

All the devices !!!!! #disneyplus — What’s On Disney Plus (@disneyplusnews) 11 April 2019

You can see the full list of confirmed shows below:

From Marvel Studios:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: a live-action series with Anthony Mackie returning as Falcon and Sebastian Stan reprising his role as Winter Soldier

WandaVision: a live-action series with Elizabeth Olsen returning as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany reprising his role as The Vision

Marvel’s What If…?: the first animated series from Marvel Studios and takes inspiration from the comic books of the same name. Each episode will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory.

From Walt Disney Animation Studios:

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, a documentary series showing the hard work and imagination that go into making one of the most highly anticipated Walt Disney Animation Studios features of all time

From Pixar Animation Studios:

Toy Story-based projects Forky Asks a Question: an animated short series, and the short film Lamp Life

From National Geographic:

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: a documentary series where Goldblum pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and a whole lot of big ideas

Magic of the Animal Kingdom: a documentary series which takes viewers behind the scenes with the highly respected animal-care experts, veterinarians and biologists at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase aquarium

From Disney Television Animation:

The Phineas and Ferb Movie (working title): an animated film featuring many of the original voice cast

How does will Disney+ cost?

Disney+ costs $6.99 per month in the US. You can also sign up for a yearly rate of $69.99. That's $2 cheaper than Netlfix's cheapest plan, which comes in at $8.99 per month.

Disney has not revealed pricing information for any other market.