Disney+ vs. Apple TV+ - which is the best TV streaming service?

The market for streaming subscriptions continues to grow. The latest two services are called Disney+ and Apple TV+. We have compared their starter offers and will tell you which is currently offering more value for money and which has particularly fair terms and conditions.

The competition among providers for video streaming continues to grow. Due to the increasing differentiation of platforms by a growing amount of exclusive content, it is becoming more difficult to compare them fairly. Disney+ is now live in many parts of the world, meaning that the entertainment empire is withdrawing the marketing rights for Disney content from existing licensees - above all Netflix - and will not renew the contracts.

Just before Disney+ went live, Apple launched its own video streaming subscription service, Apple TV+. Buyers of a new Apple device will receive one-year free subscriptions, a promo that started in September 2019. Apple has also recently started to distinguish itself as a content producer and finances numerous in-house productions. Let's compare the two new Netflix alternatives directly.

Disney+ vs. Apple TV+ Disney+ Apple TV+ Available March 24, 2020 November 2019 $/month 6.99 4.99 $/year 69.99 49.99 Termination At any time at the end of the prepaid period At any time at the end of the prepaid period Trial subscription 7 days 7 days Users/devices 7/4 6 (family sharing)/6 Parental lock yes yes Multilingual yes yes Subtitles yes yes Devices iOS, Apple TV, Android, Google (Chrome)cast, FireTV Stick, Smart TV, Web Browser, PlayStation 4, Xbox One iOS, Apple TV, FireTV Stick, Smart TV (list), Web Browser Quality 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos) Offline function Yes Yes

Both Disney and Apple start with fair conditions. The monthly amount is low and a subscription can be used by many users at the same time. Apple TV+ refuses to cooperate with game consoles as well as Android devices and Chromecast sticks or cast-capable TV sets. Both services can be used most easily with a FireTV stick from Amazon. Disney+ will be compatible with Fire TV, contrary to what was announced recently.

Disney vs. Apple: who has the best content?

The Disney empire strikes back

We have already reported on some of the launch content for Disney+, back when the service was announced and more keeps on coming. The exact content mix you'll get depends on which country you are based in, just like it does with Netflix. However, here are some of the highlights that you will only get on Disney's service.

Disney productions: Aladdin, Chip 'n' Dale's Rescue Rangers, etc.

Pixar movies: Finding Nemo, Toy Story, Partly Cloudy, etc.

Marvel content: Black Panther, Doctor Strange, X-Men, etc.

Star Wars: all episodes, solo, Mandalorian, etc.

National Geographic

The Verge published an excerpt from the Disney+ catalog for the USA in November. However, since the marketing rights of the titles have to be negotiated individually for each region, the catalog may be considerably smaller in your country. Netflix still holds some rights to Marvel and productions in some regions, for example. These contracts would have to expire before Disney can remove its content from its competitors.

The long-term trend is for Disney to offer all of its productions exclusively in its own service. Even franchises known from Netflix, such as 'Jessica Jones', will soon only be shown on Disney+, as media giant Marvel apparently made the better offer, according to Bloomberg. If Disney has enough exclusive hits in its service in this way, this will probably also have an effect on the price.