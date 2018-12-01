Divacore Nomad+ review: quality audio but lacking battery

At IFA 2018 in Berlin, Divacore unveiled several new products. The Nomad+ adds to the brand's range of wireless in-ear headphones. So what makes them special? They come with a charging box that's equipped with a 5000 mAh battery. We tried them out for several weeks and here are our final impressions.

Divacore NoMad+ design and build quality

In terms of design, the Nomad+ headphones don't really stand out from their competitors . It's actually quite difficult to compare the design of in-ear headphones. Some brands decide to copy the style of Apple's Airpods (this is the case, for example, with Mobvoi's TicPods Free). Other brands just go for simplicity with two small headphones. Divacore has chosen to go with the second option.

Nomad+ are light and comfortable to wear. AndroidPIT

The headphones are made of polycarbonate and are of very good quality. Each earpiece has a clickable button that lights up when it's turned on or paired (red, blue). You can use any earphone to pause or turn on playback. If you triple tap with your finger, you'll switch on the "outdoor sports" mode, which activates the microphone and allows you to hear everything that's happening around you. This will also let you speak to people without removing the earphones from your years.

Once the earpieces are in, you'll hardly feel them and they're hardly visible. These headphones are plenty comfortable and Divacore provides several sizes of ear tips to fit perfectly in your ear. Unfortunately, as is often the case with in-ear headphones, they do drop out from time to time. For this reason, you should be careful when you insert them, if you want to avoid any unpleasant surprises, especially if you exercise with them. With that being said, this is a problem with all wireless headphones, not just this model.

It is possible to control playback from the headphones. / AndroidPIT

It's important to mention that Nomad+ does not offer protection against damage from water and dust. I didn't have any problems when I jogged with them, but don't bring them near the pool.