Why right now is a terrible time to buy a new smartphone

January is often touted as a great time to spend any leftover Christmas cash. But if you’re shopping for a new smartphone, I’d advise against investing this month. Here’s why.

The start of a new year is generally an exciting time for technology enthusiasts. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas kicks off the year with plenty of excitement and announcements. CES is quickly followed by the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, at the end of February. Traditionally, smartphone manufacturers use MWC as a platform to launch new devices.

As a result of these two major tech events, the first couple of months of the year are when you should be resisting the urge to splash out on a new smartphone. As new flagship smartphones arrive, older models decrease in price. As you all know by now, a two or even three-year-old smartphone is still a perfectly usable product these days. A little patience can save you a lot of pennies.

Upcoming smartphones and potential price drops

Samsung

Where else to start than with Samsung. The South Korean manufacturer has been very busy of late, confirming both the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite this month. We now know that the successors to the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e will be launched at an Unpacked Event on February 11, ahead of the MWC 2020.

All signs are pointing towards Samsung calling these new smartphones the Galaxy S20 range. That would suggest that there is major innovation coming to the S-series, or at least a new direction in terms of design. For those shopping for a new phone, though, the arrival of the S20 line means one thing… discounts!

Samsung’s S10 phones have already plummeted in price since they launched in early 2019. In the UK, for example, you can already buy a Galaxy S10 for less than £600. Then there’s the question of what happens to the S10e when the S10 Lite comes out. For fans of compact smartphones, that S10e could be an absolute bargain in a couple of months. Let’s not forget that the S10e has a Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 and is still a high-end phone by today’s standards.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is still a fantastic compact smartphone. / © AndroidPIT

Huawei

Huawei is still a bit of a mystery as the Chinese mobile giant remains under the cloud of US sanctions, but despite this, we’re still expecting to see a P40 and P40 Pro at some point in the first quarter of 2020. This could be at the MWC in February, or at its own launch event in March. Either way, the P40 is likely to showcase the best that Huawei has to offer, and that’s good news for those looking to snap up a bargain.

The P30 Pro remains the Huawei phone to buy in our opinion. Sure, the more recent Huawei Mate 30 Pro is hugely impressive in terms of hardware. But, as we found out when we tried to run it through our usual review process, the lack of Google apps and services means it’s not a device we’d recommend you buy. The P30 Pro, on the other hand, was certified before all of the mess with The White House started, which means you get full access to all the Google and Android essentials right out of the box. It’s worth keeping an eye on the price of this one next month.