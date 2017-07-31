DOOGEE BL5000 dazzles the competition with its 650nit FHD display

DOOGEE has another smartphone up its sleeve: the DOOGEE BL5000 . It comes with enough impressive tech specs to compete against the big players in today’s smartphone market - all for a too-good-to-be-true low price, that you can in fact believe. Its selling points? A display that's bright enough to withstand the rays of the sun, but that’s not all. Read on to find out what this impressive phone has to offer.

The DOOGEE BL5000 is available now for pre-order, and you can even win one free if you subscribe to the official DOOGEE BL5000 website. Currently, there’s a special deal on AliExpress, knocking the device down from its usual price of $189.99, to $139.99 - bargain! Savings aren’t the only good deal you’ll be getting with this phone, its fleet of awesome features have you pinching yourself.

DOOGEE went to great lengths to make bring you a fantastic display with the BL5000. With up to 650nit, the display reaches a brightness that beats both the iPhone 6 and Xiaomi Mi 6, and when compared to flagships of 2017, makes it to the top of the list. The OnePlus 5, Huawei P10 Plus and Xiaomi Mi Max 2 have got nothing on DOOGEE’s latest star. Why is brightness so important? Especially in summer, but also all year round with the sun is shining, the BL5000 allows you to see the contents on your display without any problem. No need to turn your phone at a weird angle to be able to see it, or having to squint to decipher what is being shown.

You can enjoy a bright sunny day AND text your friends without giving yourself a headache. What’s more, the BL5000 applies eye-protective BlueRay adjustment technology to ensure that your visual experience remains a gentle one. No need to manually switch the brightness either (unless you really want to of course), the BL5000 has self-adapting brightness, able to adjust the display from 1nit to 650 nit for the perfect viewing conditions.