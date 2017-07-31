DOOGEE BL5000 dazzles the competition with its 650nit FHD display

DOOGEE has another smartphone up its sleeve: the DOOGEE BL5000. It comes with enough impressive tech specs to compete against the big players in today’s smartphone market - all for a too-good-to-be-true low price, that you can in fact believe. Its selling points? A display that's bright enough to withstand the rays of the sun, but that’s not all. Read on to find out what this impressive phone has to offer.
The DOOGEE BL5000 is available now for pre-order, and you can even win one free if you subscribe to the official DOOGEE BL5000 website. Currently, there’s a special deal on AliExpress, knocking the device down from its usual price of $189.99, to $139.99 - bargain! Savings aren’t the only good deal you’ll be getting with this phone, its fleet of awesome features have you pinching yourself.
DOOGEE went to great lengths to make bring you a fantastic display with the BL5000. With up to 650nit, the display reaches a brightness that beats both the iPhone 6 and Xiaomi Mi 6, and when compared to flagships of 2017, makes it to the top of the list. The OnePlus 5, Huawei P10 Plus and Xiaomi Mi Max 2 have got nothing on DOOGEE’s latest star. Why is brightness so important? Especially in summer, but also all year round with the sun is shining, the BL5000 allows you to see the contents on your display without any problem. No need to turn your phone at a weird angle to be able to see it, or having to squint to decipher what is being shown.
You can enjoy a bright sunny day AND text your friends without giving yourself a headache. What’s more, the BL5000 applies eye-protective BlueRay adjustment technology to ensure that your visual experience remains a gentle one. No need to manually switch the brightness either (unless you really want to of course), the BL5000 has self-adapting brightness, able to adjust the display from 1nit to 650 nit for the perfect viewing conditions.
The DOOGEE BL500’s IPS display measures 5.5 inches and has Full HD resolution, adding to the crisp visual experience. Even at 5x zoomed in, there is no hint of a blur. The Full HD display also ensures better energy consumption over higher but more consuming displays, like 2K displays, all while providing enough sharpness for the human eye.
Though the display is one of the main selling features of the device, it's got more to boast about, such as a 5050mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera and a dual 8MP front camera, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. DOOGEE also pulled all the stops with the design, bringing a 3D look on both the front and the back, along with 8 curved edges that run smoothly into each other thanks to a matte middle frame. Three snazzy colors make this phone a statement maker, with Marine Blue, Midnight Black and Maple Gold.
What do you think about the DOOGEE BL5000? Would you consider buying this Android smartphone?
4 comments
Doogee have not addressed the issue of malware/spyware loaded on their phones. (Neither have other manufacturers I believe.) Until they do I shall steer clear of their products. A pity, as their X5 Max Pro was a pretty good deal at the price - €80+ approx. - I paid and I would have seriously considered the BL5000 or the Mix.
nope
Great battery, display, ram, storage etc. But no mention of processor. If the processor is not up to snuff with everything else. You have lagging boat anchor. IMO
Mtk 6750...