Double leak: Galaxy Note10+ photographed with the new iPhone XR

Ice Universe has just shared on Twitter a new real photo of the Galaxy Note10+ taken with the new iPhone XR 2019.

This unknown source (and it would be good for him if nobody recognized them) has just published the most definite and explicit photos of the next Samsung phablet coming August 7. Thanks to these two photos you can appreciate all the design decisions developed by the South Korean company. The top and bottom bezels are really slim and it is also evident that the small central hole that houses the front camera positioned at the top is real.

The device portrayed in the images is the Plus version of the Note10, which will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 4,370mAh battery, SoC Exynos 9825 and triple rear camera (the same as the Galaxy S10 and S10+), plus a ToF sensor for depth of field and three-dimensional object detection.

An unknown leaker seems to have leaked two phones at the same time: the Galaxy Note10+ and the iPhone XR 2019 in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/QdzBsv8PB0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 31 July 2019

However, this leak also contains another leak: mirrored in the dark screen of the Galaxy Note10+, you can see the back of one of Apple's new iPhones. Comparing the image with the renders that have appeared on the internet in recent months, it is clear that the device in question is the iPhone XR 2019.

Is it him or is it not him? Of course it's him! / © Ice Universe & OnLeaks

The double camera with the two vertical sensors and the LED flash on the left do not go unnoticed, all within a square module.

We thank this unknown source and... we suggest he lays low for a while!