You can download the Adobe Photoshop Camera app from today

Adobe Photoshop Camera (PsC) is an intelligent camera app that lets you add filters and effects to your photos before you take the shot. It is available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from today.

Photoshop has been used by professionals for years, and its official camera app is finally coming to smartphones. Adobe says that its new creative lenses have been inspired by artists and influencers, and that this app has been built for those who want to stand out on social media.

For the past several years, Adobe PsC has leveraged the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver features to the creative community through Adobe Sensei. The new Photoshop Camera app was built as a Sensei-first app, and the idea is to make Photoshop accessible to everyone. Sensei knows what you’re taking a shot of (be it a portrait, an object, food, scenery) and automatically applies the best lens. The camera app itself does not require any Photoshop or design skills.

Adobe has pulled in plenty of famous names to promote its new Photoshop Camera app, including pop star Billie Eilish. Apparently, she's helped inspire creativity in a new generation of the creative community. In working with Billie, Adobe has created limited-edition lenses for PsC inspired by her songs and music videos. PsC is full of lenses designed by artists to provide the app with effects that you won’t see anywhere else, but I suspect the Photoshop name alone will be enough to entice people to download this one.

The new Adobe Photoshop Camera app running on an iPhone XS Max. / © Adobe

Features of the Adobe Photoshop Camera app

The focus here is on filters. The app allows you to apply Photoshop filters and effects with a single tap. There are more than 80 custom filters, and you can save your favorites to use again and again. The filter library includes: Portrait, Studio Light, Bloom, Pop Art, Spectrum, Desync, Food, Scenery, Natural Skies, Analog, Night Shift, Comic Skies, Interstellar, Dreamcatcher, Celestial, Supersize, Double Expo, Prism, Color Echo, Mixed Media, Blue Skies, Artful, and more.

Several other features are being touted by Adobe at the time of launch. They include: