Driverless cars? Here are the pros and cons

Close your eyes and imagine a world without traffic, without lines to find a parking space, fewer cars, less noise on the street and fewer accidents. If you opened your eyes in twenty years, this might be reality. Driverless cars could provide a series of benefits which, for now, we can only imagine. However, as always, there's a flipside. We've put together both the positives and negatives of this new technology that will soon be driving our lives.

What are the cons?

As always, it's best to start with the bad news first, or, if you prefer, the least appetizing dish. There are quite a few downsides to autonomous cars, although for some of them, it's true that with analysis and experience, they could disappear in a few years.

Do you guys trust the way you drive more than an electronic device does? / © GraphicStock

Let’s start from what normally determines our choices these days: price. Robot cars will be like the television was in the U.S. in the 40's: a product that only a few could have. The type of tech used will be reflected in the price, which is expected to be anywhere from 70 to 100 thousand US dollars. However, like most expensive things, sooner or later, the price will come down. We also have to keep in mind the savings from using less fuel, more time to do other things, less accidents... (we'll talk about all this in a bit).

Auto-control or control of the auto?

Security is a big issue that occupies the minds of people. With autonomous cars, would there be a higher risk of crashing? Will these cars always have complete control over the fast-paced and often precarious situation? It seems, in adverse weather or difficult terrains, they could have some problems.

Rain, in fact, could interfere with the roof-mounted sensors, while snow could blind the car's video and photo cameras. When, in 2015, Delphi managed to drive its Audi SQ5 the 3,500 miles across the US, there were problems when the lanes weren't well marked or when there was construction. Plus, after sundown, the cameras on board didn't exactly work like Swiss clockwork.

Will the classic gesture to hail a cab disappear? / © GraphicStock

Less drivers, less work

When we talk about robots, eventually, the awkward topic of them taking jobs currently held by humans comes up. What will happen to taxi, Uber and truck drivers as well as co-pilots? In the second half of 2016, Uber began testing their driverless taxi service, first in L.A. and then in Texas; while, Waymo, a related company, conducted the first heavy transport with an automatically driven truck. That same Waymo, a Google satellite company, is working with Fiat-FCA to create an unmanned, shared car service.

Here, you've got a map of the most common professions by U.S. state. A truck driver is also the most prevalent job in more than 10 countries and it supplies work to around 3.5 million people. Now the time has come for new types of jobs to be created for these people, so they are not left high and dry by the tech brains of today.

I'll never trust a driverless car

Among the risks, we should also include the things that are currently tormenting the electronics world the most: attacks from hackers and protection of privacy. Recently, we read about an incident in Austria where a hotel’s room doors were hacked. To open them, an email was sent to the hotel demanding up to $1,900, paid in untraceable Bitcoins. After that, the warning isn't just for email accounts, telephones and computers. Now that hackers can affect almost anything, they could also attack businesses aimed at supplying driverless cars.

From a privacy point of view, without a doubt, there’d be much more monitoring, since the car's software will register every one of our movements, stops, rest times and, of course, location. What's more, I believe that in the coming years, continuous tracking will be even more intrusive than it already is. That's why, perhaps, cars won't be anything but one more way to track us and we won't give it much thought.

What are the pros?

Now that we've tackled the negatives, let's move on to the positives. What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a car? Stress, traffic, parking, especially in big cities. Autonomous cars could free us from all of that.

Unmanned vehicles could get rid of stress, traffic and parking! / © UBER

Less traffic

The human brain has a much slower reaction time than an electronic system. Speed limits and the distance between cars can increase and decrease, respectively. Yes, you read that right. Driving today at 60 MPH, three feet behind the car in front of you would be insane, but tomorrow, it could be the winning formula to safely reduce traffic.

The basic reasoning is the same as to why there aren't speed limits on German highways: the roads are safer, so you can go faster. A video by CGP Grey, a well-known teacher on YouTube, can better explain the causes of and solutions to urban traffic.