Dungeon Hunter Champions released: Ready to become the best?

Gameloft has done it again. Dungeon Hunter Champions is a new, extremely ambitious game with great attention to detail. The new title of the famous Dungeon Hunter franchise mixes RPG and MOBA elements in a colorful world full of special effects. It's out now, so get all the details and download links below.

What exactly is Dungeon Hunter Champions (DHC)?

The new chapter of the series launched in 2009 by Gameloft is a spin-off rather than a sequel to Dungeon Hunter 5. The game comes to life in a colorful universe, unlike previous games, and mixes RPG elements for single player modes (PvE) with a MOBA-style 5v5 multiplayer (PvP).

The DHC main screen is interactive and you can move freely with your champion. / © AndroidPIT

Dungeon Hunter Champions has hack-and-slash style features in the third person, with fast-paced and action-packed gameplay. You will only control the leader of your team as the other champions follow and act automatically.

The left side of the display is for controlling the movements of your character. On the right side, you will find the buttons for basic attacks and the three specific abilities of your champion.

Terrifying foes and epic fights await you. / © AndroidPIT

The adventurous game is able to entertain for hours without ever getting tired or too repetitive. The ability to collect and evolve the various champions is interesting and pushes users to commit themselves to progressing and becoming increasingly stronger and more competitive.

Collect, upgrade, evolve! / © AndroidPIT

You can choose from more than 275 champions, each with different moves, spectacular animations, different roles and styles of combat. There are online rankings and a guild system for bringing friends together. In the video below, the game's developers talk about DHC and show some elements of the gameplay.