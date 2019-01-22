DxO Mark: these smartphones have the best selfie cameras
In the DxO Mark camera test, the Mate 20 Pro, P20 Pro and iPhone XS Max are currently hold the top rankings. However, that only applies to the main camera of the devices. If you want to have the best selfie camera currently available, DxO Mark has now tested those too and the results are in.
According to DxO Mark, they took 1,500 photos with each device and collected two hours of video material for the tests. DxO Mark uses the same categories for evaluating the quality of the selfie camera as it does for the main camera test, but omits the "zoom" area and divides the classification into photo and video again.
So far, the camera experts have tested 13 smartphones. Pixel 3 (XL) and the Samsung Galaxy Note9 are currently leading the charts with 92 points. According to DxOMark, the Google smartphone delivers the best selfie photos with lots of details, good illumination and recognizable structures - even if sometimes at the expense of some noise.
The Galaxy Note9, on the other hand, takes pictures with a little less noise, but unfortunately less detail. Yet, according to DxO Mark, it delivers the best front camera videos, which convince with good color fidelity, image stabilization and illumination of the face. The Mi Mix 3 is currently in third place, the Apple iPhone XS Max in fourth.
Of course, as always, the camera experts may assign a different importance to the different areas than you do and the results can therefore differ from your own experiences.


