E-scooters: are they more trouble than they're worth?

Before you ask: Yes, I've driven an E-scooter before, even if only for a few minutes. And yes, it's fun, at least in the beginning. But, many people who buy an electric scooter might eventually come to the conclusion that they can't really do anything with it.

Let's compare an electric scooter with a bicycle or an e-bike. The scooter is more compact, even if there are models like the BMW X2City, which you can't just fold and carry under your arm. But it's also less secure, as the mini tires struggle in front of every sidewalk. E-scooters are responsible for innumerable bone fractures, involuntary dives and even fatal accidents, especially if they're on the sidewalk or in the pedestrian zone. It's no wonder why these are illegal to ride in many places in the US.

The vast majority of models are not particularly easy to connect and disconnect, and the software is anything but secure. Most e-scooters are, at best, rudimentary. The utility? Basically nonexistent. A child seat or trailer cannot fit on it, and not even a bag or luggage rack of any kind. And the range? Certainly not comparable to an e-bike.

Of course, such an e-scooter is more environmentally friendly and cheaper than a car, but still costs a few hundred dollars and consumes both electricity during use and valuable raw materials in production. Hardly anyone drives more than a short distance at a time with such a scooter, and it is also simply no fun with most models. However, these are distances that can be easily covered on foot. This is even healthier, even cheaper and much, much more environmentally friendly than using an electric scooter.