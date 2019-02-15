Eight Sleep, which calls itself the world’s first "sleep fitness company", has unveiled the Pod. The high-tech bed is designed to help individuals achieve optimal sleep fitness and is the first bed to combine dynamic temperature regulation, biometric tracking, smart home integration and sleep coaching for enhanced rest and recovery.

Perhaps its most interesting feature, dynamic temperature, uses artificial intelligence that learns your sleep habits and adjusts the temperature in the bed automatically. The feature is built on data from more than 43 million hours of tracked sleep and a body of circadian rhythm research with leading sleep researchers.

The Pod’s dynamic temperature is able to react to individual sleepers intelligently however, the range can also be controlled manually. You can keep your bed between 55 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit. A thermo alarm that begins to gradually cool your side of the bed minutes prior to the set wake-up time is designed to help users wake up more naturally, and without disturbing their sleeping partner.

The Pod bed comes with an attached Hub which controls the water. / © Eight Sleep

Eight’s proprietary AI-engine also tracks and monitors sleep health. Users can interact with an AI-powered sleep coach that analyzes more than a dozen physiological and environmental factors captured by the Pod’s biometric tracking and shares insights, patterns and personalized sleep tips. Factors such as sleep duration, quality and consistency are used to calculate a personalized sleep fitness score.

The Pod also works with smart home ecosystems like Nest, Philip Hue Lights or Amazon Alexa. All features can be managed from an Android and iOS app.

The Pod can be controlled via a companion app. / © Eight Sleep

Sounds impressive, but how much does it cost?

You can pre-order the Eight Sleep Pod now, but you will have sleepless nights over the cost... or will you?

Pricing starts at $1,995 for a full-sized bed, $2,195 for a queen-size, and $2,495 for the king and 'California King' versions. If you reserve online, you'll have to pay a $95 down payment, with the rest due before shipping begins in April 2019.

Matteo Franceschetti, Co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep, says that the Pod will make Eight Sleep the first company to tackle all of the issues that prevent a good night’s sleep and deliver optimal sleep fitness: "We’ve come up with a solution that is seamlessly integrated into the bed, and learns and adjusts based on circadian cycle to make sure you’re never too hot or too cold at night.”

Stanford University biology professor and member of Eight Sleep’s Scientific Advisory Board, Dr.Craig Heller, PhD, said: “The goal of modifying thermal environment using in-home data is a huge opportunity to advance sleep science."

Would you pay $2,000 for a smart bed? Can you put a price on a good night's sleep?