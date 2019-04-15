The Elder Scrolls Blades: is your smartphone compatible?
The Elder Scrolls is a hugely successful gaming saga. After a string of beloved titles presented for PC and home consoles, now Bethesda has decided to conquer the world of mobile gaming. Not all smartphones support the new game, however, so check if your model is compatible before launching to download!
The new Bethesda title is still in early access and, probably, before you play it freely you will have to spend a few days in a waiting list to get access. Once you get the chance to play there is however an additional obstacle that gets in the way between you and the hundreds of dungeons, monsters and treasure chests. Is your smartphone compatible with The Elder Scrolls: Blades?
The Elder Scrolls: Blades - list of compatible Android smartphones
If you are planning to download the more than 800MB needed to install TES: Blades you should first take a look at this compatibility list. Not all compatible smartphones are listed on the Bethesda support site and not all smartphones capable of downloading the app are compatible:
- Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS570KL)
- Asus ZenFone 4 Pro
- Asus ZenFone AR (ZS571KL)
- Asus ZenFone Ares (ZS572KL)
- Asus ZenFone V
- BlackBerry DTEK60
- Essential Phone PH-1
- Google Pixel and XL
- Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL
- HTC U Ultra
- HTC U11 and U11+
- HTC U12+
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei P20 and P20 Pro
- LeEco LeMax 2
- LeEco LePro 3
- LG G7 One
- LG V30
- LG G5
- LG G6
- LG Q9
- LG V20
- LG V20 PRO
- Motorola Moto Z
- Motorola Moto Z2 Force
- Motorola Moto Z3
- Nokia 8
- OnePlus 6T
- OnePlus 6
- OnePlus 5T
- OnePlus 5
- OnePlus 3T
- OnePlus 3
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Active
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
- Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- Sharp Aquos R
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium (SO-04J, G8142, G8188)
- Sony Xperia XZs
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Tonino Lamborghini TL99G
- Vertex BLK3D
- Vertu Constellation X
- Vivo Xplay6
- Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus
- Xiaomi Mi 6
- Xiaomi Mi Note 2
- Xiaomi Mi MIX
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
- ZTE A2017G
- ZTE A2018
- ZTE Nubia Z17
- ZTE NX531J
- ZTE Z999
- Zuk Z2 Plus
- Zuk Z2
- Zuk Z2 Pro
The Elder Scrolls: Blades - Compatible iOS smartphones list
Of course, iOS devices manufactured by Apple could not be excluded from the compatibility list. The Elder Scrolls: Blades can run on all iPhones from 6S and some recent iPad models:
- iPhone XS and XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
- iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
- iPhone 6S and 6S Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPad Pro
- iPad Mini 4 and 5
- iPad Air 2 and 3
If you don't find your device in the list above, you can still try visiting the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store from your smartphone to see if the compatibility has been extended to your specific model.
Source: Bethesda
