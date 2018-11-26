Elon Musk is 70% sure he will move to Mars
The enigmatic CEO of Tesla, who stepped down as chair of the board this month following pressure from the Security and Exchange Commission, said there is a 70 percent chance that he will take a one-way trip to Mars.
Elon Musk has talked about moving to Mars before. You may remember him announcing at SXSW back in 2013: "I'd like to die on Mars, just not on impact." Now, five years later, he has put a number on the chances of it actually happening.
Musk made the statement whilst speaking to cameras for the Axios on HBO documentary series. The lead designer of SpaceX, an aerospace company headquartered in Hawthorne, California, also said that SpaceX’s Mars colony would not be a ticket out of Earth for the rich.
Musk compared relocating to Mars as going to the Antarctic or climbing Mount Everest. He suggested that the first people to make it to Mars will spend their time building bases and trying to survive the harsh conditions. Musk believes the adventure is all about the challenge, rather an escape hatch for the rich and famous.
Elon Musk is at the stage now, in the public eye at least, where everything he says must be taken with at least a pinch of salt, but his figure of a 70% chance he’ll move to Mars might not be as crazy as it first seems.
Space X’s first rocket, the Starship, is already in development and Musk cited the acceleration of the project when announcing the company was dropping its dream of making its Falcon 9 rocket reusable.
Research is also being conducted into food and power sources for civilization to survive on the Red Planet for long periods. You can watch the Elon Musk interview in the video below.
Source: Engadget
