EMUI 9 lands on even more Huawei and Honor smartphones

EMUI, the Huawei and Honor customization layer currently in version 9.0, is now available on more smartphones. These are the devices, most of them mid-range, that will soon receive the EMUI 9.0 update with Android Pie.

The complete list is as follows:

Huawei Enjoy 7S

Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus

Honor 7X

Honor 9 Youth Edition (Honor 9 Lite)

Honor 9i

All these smartphones have already started to receive the update, except the Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus, which should land between 17 and 19 April.

The Honor 7X is one of the lucky ones. / © AndroidPIT

Just a few days ago the Chinese company announced that EMUI 9.0 would reach 32 new models. For now, more than 40 million Huawei and Honor devices have the latest update, but the figure is expected to reach 190 million.

If you want to check if your phone has received the update, go to Settings > System > Software update, and if you have received it, download the new version of EMUI.

EMUI has always been characterized for being a very modified user interface, quite far from Android Stock. Do you like it or do you prefer others? Tell us in the comments.