Andy Rubin's Essential Phone release date confirmed

Since the end of 2016, it has been known that Android founder Andy Rubin is working on an AI-driven smartphone. His new company is called Essential and its first smartphone will land in the high-end range. We have some clues about the technical specs of the phone already, and its presentation date has now been revealed officially, along with a photo hinting at a possible modular attachment .

What is Essential?

Andy Rubin was the Senior Vice President of Google’s mobile sector up until 2014. His successor was Sundar Pichai, the now Google CEO, who was then succeeded in turn by Hiroshi Lockheimer. Rubin was the Android inventor and under his leadership, the OS was installed on billions of devices. Later, he got into robotics at Google, but soon left this area as well in order to pursue his own interests.

After 2014, Andy Rubin began to work intensely with young startups and, under his tutelage, Playground Global found worldwide success. The focus of the company was on artificial intelligence, robotics and augmented reality. Now, it would like to integrate the innovations that it was able to achieve in a new smartphone, as recently reported by Bloomberg.

With the support of a team of 40 people, made up of former Apple and Google employees, the Android founder has now started a new company called Essential. It will reportedly produce not only smartphones but also smart home hardware, with the high-end smartphone at the center of the ecosystem.

Essential Phone: price and release date

All the speculation and rumors surrounding the upcoming smartphone of Andy Rubin's new startup called Essential will end on May 30, 2017. The Essential Phone's unveiling date was announced on Twitter by the recently created official account of the company.

Hi, welcome to our Twitter page. We're here to let you know something big is coming May 30th! Stay tuned... — Essential (@essential) May 25, 2017

A report from Bloomberg says that the phone will likely cost close to the same as the iPhone 7 (around $649).

Essential Phone: bezel-less design

The new smartphone from the Android inventor Andy Rubin will celebrate its market launch this year and, of course, come with top equipment and an AI. Rubin gave us a first glimpse of how the Essential Phone will look back in March with the following Tweet:

I'm really excited about how this is shaping up. Eager to get it in more people's hands... pic.twitter.com/LRzQCFSKTm — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) March 27 2017

In the picture, you can only see the upper right corner of the smartphone, but from this small section alone, you can tell the Essential Phone will have a nearly bezel-less display design. Whether the display will occupy almost the entire front, or whether the Essential Phone will have a "chin" bezel at the bottom like the Xiaomi Mi Mix, we can't yet discern.

Essential Phone: camera and possible modular attachments

If the Essential smartphone is to have a nearly bezel-less design, that begs a question: where will the front camera go? The Xiaomi Mi Mix, pictured below, has a selfie cam on the bottom right corner of the front of the phone, meaning you have to flip it upside down in order to avoid taking pictures of the inside of your nose. Needless to say, this is a bit awkward. Essential could opt for this placement, or they could take a page from Huawei's book. The Huawei ShotX has a rear camera that flips up to face the front.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix's selfie camera is located on its thin bottom bezel. / © AndroidPIT

It could also be the case that the new Essential phone has modular attachments instead of a built-in front camera. The tweet below appears to show an attachment at the top of the device which could be either an external front camera or a 360 degree camera.

We heard you @renan_batista - here's something to hold you over until next week: pic.twitter.com/QSIeXyjKNq — Essential (@essential) May 25, 2017

A report from Bloomberg says the Essential Phone could have a proprietary connector, which would allow for an extension of the phone's functionality, similar to Moto Mods. It also mentions a spherical 360 degree camera is already in the works, and this could be what we see in the tweet above.

Essential Phone: software

Artificial intelligence

2017 will be the year of AI and assistants. Rubin realized this, and if you look at progress in the entire tech sector right now, you’d see that Amazon is even a hair further along than Google is in the race to have control over your household. For those who don’t participate right now, they’ll lose an opportunity to get on board. Andy Rubin, a robotics expert, is likely to make Essential a big player in the market. According to the Bloomberg report, Essential will be a "platform company designed to tie multiple devices together" and it is "working on a suite of consumer hardware products, including ones for the mobile and smart home markets".

The report also mentions that the device could be docked into your home or car using a proprietary connector, making Amazon Echo and Google Home useless, since your smartphone could then function as a central control hub for your smart home gadgets, like stereos and routers. There is still no word on whether the AI of the Essential Phone will be Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or another artificial intelligence.

Will it run Android or something new?

Will this be an Android smartphone or a completely new player on the market? Andy Rubin could have chosen to ditch Android and install a Play Store-compatible spin-off, with a core he can better control. Taking Cyanogen Inc. as an example though, we saw that this approach can end embarrassingly, especially if it is done with the premise of sticking it to Google. In October 2016, about four years after the foundation of Inc, the first Android-deviation Cyanogenmod came to an end. Two months after, the company also closed. Android, without Google, is hardly feasible, especially if you aren’t named Amazon. So, its no surprise that Essential Phone will run Android. This has even been confirmed by none other than Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt.

Phenomenal new choices for Android users coming very soon. An example! https://t.co/3fwvYl6vlu — Eric Schmidt (@ericschmidt) March 29, 2017

Essential Phone: early specs rumors

Even if you can't trust database entries from benchmarks 100 percent, they can give a very good initial idea of what to expect from a phone specs. The Essential FIH-PM1 device can now be found in the GFXBench database. According to the entry, will have an 18:9 display ratio with a 5.5-inch display diagonal. The resolution is 1,312 x 2,560 pixels. This is a lower resolution and also smaller screen diagonal than the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 offer.

Essential will follow the new display format trend; 18:9 for the Galaxy S8 and 18:5 for the LG G6. / © AndroidPIT

Since it will be a top smartphone, it's no surprise to find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 2.2 GHz, Adreno 540 GPU and 4 GB of RAM in the benchmark. The internal memory listed is only 16 GB, but this could be easily increased before the release of the phone. A 12 MP main camera and 8 MP front camera complete the picture.

Essential Phone rumored technical specs Technical Specs Essential Phone Type Smartphone Dimensions unknown Weight unknown Battery unknown Display size 5.5 inches Display technology unknown Resolution 1.312 x 2.560 Pixel (ca. 18:9) Front camera speculated to be 8 MP Rear camera speculated to be 12 MP Flash LED Android Version Android, probably 7.0 Nougat UI unknown RAM 4 GB Internal storage 16 GB Removable storage unknown Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU Clock speed 2.2 GHz Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

The table above reflects the latest rumors about the Essential Phone, and it will be updated as more information surfaces.

Let us know what you think about the Essential Phone in the comments!