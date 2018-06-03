Eufy Lumos Smart Bulbs: an effective bridge-less alternative

Dimmable LED lighting with voice control is on the rise. Anker founded the brand Eufy, in particular for its smart home products, and immediately sent us test products. We’ve been using them for a few weeks now. After several weeks with the Lumos Smart Bulb White, we will show you its strengths and weaknesses.

Is this also the case for you?

Make sure you place the Eufy lamps in a room with good Wi-Fi coverage. If you already have just two bars on your smartphone, the lamps might have even worse reception. In our separate article, we provide you with some tips for improved Wi-Fi performance:

The Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb fits into standard E27 sockets and draws up to nine watts at a light output equivalent to a 60-watt bulb. With a total height of 14 centimeters, it is slightly larger than a standard light bulb.

Installation works right from the start

As soon as you’ve figured out your Wi-Fi situation is in good shape the bulbs are switched on, you can get to work. The Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb should light up several times brighter after it is switched on for the first time. They can be found on your smartphone via the location services.

Eufy lamps can be added in no time. / © AndroidPIT

You can give each lamp its own password to connect to your WiFi. This way you won’t have to type it every time, the app saves your WiFi password unencrypted and enters it automatically when you set up the next lamp. From the point view of a data protector, this practice is of course catastrophic, as your Wi-Fi password should never be unencrypted and in the hands of a third-party provider.

During the initial setup of the app, an assistant guides you through all menu items. Every symbol is sufficiently explained.

Tons of functions

Lumos lamps can be grouped in the Eufy app. Of course, you should refrain from this if you want to use Lumos with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, which even offer grouping features for Lumos.

The app offers all kinds of functions. / © AndroidPIT

You can also set times when the lamps are to be switched on and off at random intervals. This will make potential burglars think that you’re in the house.

One of my favorite options is the standard Personalized Light mode. This sets the standard brightness of the lamp to a fixed value. If you then switch on the Eufy lamp once with the conventional light switch instead of a smartphone, the lamp will then start with the reduced brightness that you defined and not with the maximum brightness.

Eufy offers basic Alexa integration. / © AndroidPIT

Good smart home integration

Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can communicate with Eufy lamps. The Alexa integration was already available when the Eufy devices were introduced and also looks a little more mature than the integration with Assistant. When you add an Eufy lamp afterwards, I had to remove EufyHome from the linked services and add it again.

The lamps can be set up in Google Assistant. / © AndroidPIT

Alexa, on the other hand, could recognize the lamps after they’ve been set up in the Eufy apps. Alexa didn’t mind when I renamed the individual lamps.