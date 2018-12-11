Eufy RoboVac 30C review: the smartest way to vacuum

Although Anker is best known for its batteries, the Chinese brands is also dedicated to the smart home world. Eufy (that's the name of the sub-brand) offers a whole range of vacuum robots. The RobotVac 30C is the latest model on the market. So what makes it so special? Thanks to the integrated Wi-Fi, you can control your RoboVac via its app as well as through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Neato Botvac D4 vacuum cleaner review: the new mid-range star

Rating

Good ✓ Easy to configure

✓ App and remote control

✓ Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

✓ Nice price Bad ✕ Lacking autonomy

✕ Issues detecting cables

✕ No warning message to empty the dust collector

Compact and practical This RobotVac doesn't differ much from the competition in terms of appearance . As with most devices in the market, you'll find a circular design. It's quite compact (7 cm thick) and its size allows it to sneak around the house quite easily, especially under sofas or other furniture. That's definitely a plus. In terms of the device's controls, the RobotVac 30C features a main button on the front panel that will make the device start vacuuming. The button also lights up while the vacuum cleaner is operating and indicates the battery status. The light is blue when it's charged, orange when it starts charging, and red when it's running out of power. The two rotating brushes are located underneath the unit on the front. They're responsible for collecting dust (and other things). There's also a roller-shaped brush for suction. Eufy also includes an accessory for doing routine maintenance on the device. Eufy Lumos Smart Bulbs: an effective bridge-less alternative The RoboVac 30C is compact and lightweight. / © AndroidPIT Interestingly, the RoboVac 30C comes with two large magnets. You can position them wherever you want to mark the vacuum cleaner's cleaning areas. This is very practical, especially in areas where you keep cables that might interfere with the proper operation of the vacuum cleaner. The device comes with a remote control to start or stop the unit. You can use it to send the robot back to its base, choose different modes or start a quick wash, which takes 30 minutes. You can also use the EufyHome app to use all these features, but I though it was an advantage that the device came with a remote. This will save you the trouble of having to fetch your phone. Lastly, the loading dock is relatively discreet, which means it will fit well in any room. The vacuum cleaner comes with a handy remote. / © AndroidPIT

Easy and fast maintenance On the front there's a slot for accessing the collector, which has a capacity of 0.6 liters. All you have to do is push it down to empty it. This process is easy enough and your hands won't get dusty. The only downside is that there's no warning notification to alert you when the bin is about to fill up. Eufy recommends changing the filter every two months. You'll also need to change the brushes two to four times a year. The vacuum cleaner comes with two extra brushes and some filters. All you have to do is push the button down to access the collector. / © AndroidPIT

A word about the EufyHome app The RoboVac 30C is equipped with a Wi-Fi connection and can be connected to the EufyHome app , which is available for free on the Google Play Store. If you want, you can schedule a cleaning or activate the device when you're not there. The app is simple to use and really helps you out when you first configure the device. The EufyHome app / © AndroidPIT If the vacuum cleaner has some issues, the app will alert you and inform you about the status of the problem. Xiaomi Mi Home also provides regular updates. The latest version allows you to select an area to be cleaned on a map, which is practical and very effective. EufyHome You can also use the device with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. During my test, I was able to connect the device to my Google Home. Once everything is set up (you'll have to use the Google Home app on your phone), everything will work quickly. You can start or stop cleaning and also locate your device. I personally preferred to use the remote control, but that's a matter of taste. Google Assistant tips and tricks: beginner to expert

Good at handling obstacles In terms of the actual cleaning (after all, it's the main function of a vacuum cleaner), the RobotVac 30C performs very well . It's really good at dealing with obstacles, even though some of its competitors have more sensors on board. The device only has problems with cables lying on the ground, but that's the case with all robotic vacuum cleaners. One quick word of advice: avoid having cables on the ground! Its suction power (ranging from 1300 Pa to 1500 Pa) is sufficient for vacuuming dust, hair and various kinds of dirt. As soon as the device is done cleaning, it will return to its base without hesitating. In terms of noise, the RoboVac is very quiet. It doesn't get any louder than fifty decibels.

Eufy Lumos Smart Bulbs battery The RoboVac 30C has a 2600 mAh battery . That's not a great number, but that's because the device is also quite compact. Depending on the cleaning method you choose, the device might quickly run out of energy. When we tested the classic mode, the RoboVac 30C had an autonomy of one and a half hours. That's trimmed down to one hour with BosstIQ mode, which isn't great, but the device will automatically return to its base when it needs to be charged. This means that the vacuum cleaner is more suitable for smaller apartments. There's no quick charge, but you won't miss this feature. The vacuum cleaner will have time to charge for the rest of the day and then can get back to work. The loading dock is small and discreet. / © AndroidPIT